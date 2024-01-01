As forward-leaning companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts, data becomes both the outcome and input of their journey. Consequently, the volume of data grows at an unprecedented rate across hybrid cloud environments, making data a common asset for both users and organisations. As digital life takes shape and user privacy lives in data hubs, consumers have taken notice. Prodded by concerned citizens, governments have stepped in to mandate data privacy and security requirements for organisations that handle personal data. More than 100 countries globally have put legislation in place to secure the data within their geographical boundaries1.



India, with the world's second-largest share of internet users, has also stepped up to make organisations more accountable for their data privacy and protection practices. The government passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) in 2023, which sets obligations on organisations on how they collect, manage, and protect digital personal data.

The DPDP Act will mark a historic move by the Government of India, where data privacy and security are valued more than ever. Once the Act is notified by the Central Government to be effective, enterprises will be required to maintain a robust data security and privacy environment and provide individuals with more control over their personal data.