Data security and protection solutions

Data is the lifeblood of every organization. As your organization’s data footprint expands across various cloud providers, SaaS applications and endpoints, your risk of a data breach also increases. Hackers and cybercriminals are seeking to exploit security vulnerabilities to access sensitive data that is spread across multiple cloud data centers and data stores.

Data security and compliance are two sides of the same coin. Complex compliance regulations, such as DORA, GDPR, CCPA, SOX, PCI, HIPAA and others, all have the same purpose: preventing unauthorized access to customers’ and users’ sensitive information.

Comprehensive data security solutions, whether implemented on premises or in a hybrid cloud, help you gain greater visibility and insights to investigate and remediate cyberthreats. These solutions can enforce security policies and access controls in near real time and help you meet regulatory compliance requirements, improving your data security posture.