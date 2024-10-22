Home Security Guardium Discover and Classify IBM Guardium Discover and Classify
Accurate, scalable and integrated discovery and classification of structured and unstructured data across all environments
Hybrid UI illustrated image for IBM Security Discover and Classify

Modernizing data security—A comprehensive roadmap for IBM Guardium | IBM TechXchange Conference

 Read the press release

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify software discovers and classifies sensitive data across on-premises and cloud environments. It forms part of the IBM Guardium family of data security products.

 Intelligent data discovery

Robust data protection begins by knowing where your sensitive data resides. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify discovers known and unknown sensitive data on-premises and in the cloud—whether structured, unstructured, in motion or at rest.

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify network-based analytics, compliance-ready capabilities, and ease of deployment make it a powerful complement to IBM Guardium® and improves your data security posture management.

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs.

Why IBM Guardium Discover and Classify  100%

accuracy in unstructured (flat files) data.

 See the Tolly 2024 Evaluation Report 98.6%

accuracy in structured (database) date.

 See the Tolly 2024 Evaluation Report 9 of 9

categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an Overall Leader.

Benefits Sensitive data intelligence

Enhance your existing security tools with precise sensitive data intelligence to prioritize effective actions.

 Greater data source visibility

Find and map previously unknown data—at rest or in motion—in the cloud or on premises.

 Simplified Architecture

Use scale-up architecture that supports loads of any size irrespective of data source type or location.

 Intelligent automation

Apply automated controls for sensitive data according to business context and risk factors.

 Improved data accuracy

Achieve higher accuracy and minimize false positives and negatives in data classification.

 Streamlined deployment

Reduce the time and effort needed to discover and classify data in a complex environment.
Features
Continuous scanning and discovery Discover repositories and metadata automatically through continuous scanning.
Automatic identification and classification Identify and classify sensitive data—continuously and automatically.
Support all data types and platforms Use one product to discover all types of data, irrespective of storage types or the location. See all supported protocols and data sources
Automated intelligence Leverage AI and ML to train the system to identify which files contain sensitive data.

Use cases

Streamlined data subject access request management IBM Guardium Discover and Classify helps you achieve accurate and efficient DSAR management, offering a range of features to automate and streamline the entire DSAR process while ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations. Read about DSAR management in just 3 clicks
Bridging the mainframe security gap IBM Guardium Discover and Classify boosts the security and compliance of Virtual Storage Access Method (VSAM) datasets by unlocking the power of contextual AI for mainframe VSAM data discovery and classification. Learn more about VSAM data security
Data protection Make the most out of your data protection tools by applying the right protection methods to the right data. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify takes the mystery and error out of manual data discovery and categorization through continuous network scanning, providing quantitative data context to best inform your data protection controls.
SIEM and SOAR data context IBM Guardium Discover and Classify enriches your SIEM and SOAR tools by providing deep business context into data that has been compromised. This data-rich information, including the location and sensitive level of specific data, is critical to help you know what data is exposed or misplaced, plan breach policies and prioritize response activities down to the data asset level.
Attack surface reduction IBM Guardium Discover and Classify helps to minimize your attack surface by categorizing and eliminating data that has been duplicated, unused, or no longer critical to protect. It takes inventory of sensitive data throughout the ecosystem and uses tagging capabilities to classify risk assessments and generate context around data assets. By only keeping necessary sensitive data and getting rid of old or useless records and files, you can better address compliance and reporting requirements.
Extending data loss prevention IBM Guardium Discover and Classify works to reduce the manual effort often required by Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools by extending DLP capabilities and providing continuous, automatic discovery, analysis, lineage, and more. accurate policy enforcement, provide business context around data.
Integrations
IBM Guardium Discover and Classify and OneTrust

Seamless integration with OneTrust transforms your approach to privacy management, automates DSAR fulfillment, and minimizes the manual efforts and errors associated with data mapping and classification.

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify and Microsoft Purview

This integration leverages the strengths of both platforms, combining sensitivity labeling with advanced automation for precise data management, enabling organizations to navigate modern data environments with confidence.

BM Guardium Discover and Classify and Collibra

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify automatically updates Collibra with the location, sensitivity, and business context of unstructured data in near real-time via APIs so organizations can gain total data visibility across all environments.

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify and IBM Guardium Data Protection

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify provides automated, near-real-time discovery, network mapping and tracking of sensitive data. Combined with robust data monitorization from IBM Guardium Data Protection, it can help you boost operational efficiency, significantly reduce risk and lower costs for your organization.
Simple pricing for structured and unstructured data


Managed virtual servers (MVS) are used for structured data discovery and Terabyte (TB) is used for unstructured data discovery. Pricing varies based on number of data sources and configuration of your environment.
Servers for structured data

We count the number of individual database servers to determine the number of MVS, irrespective of the amount of database schema or data sources on this server.

 Terabyte for unstructured data

The amount of uncompressed data on a repository, on a cloud or on premises.

Resources Transforming mainframe data management

Leverage contextual AI to deliver unmatched visibility and accuracy in data discovery and classification across mainframe environments.

What is Data Discovery-in-Depth?

Knowing what data you’re working with is essential when deciding on the most appropriate security and privacy measures.

 Data discovery in a changing digital world

Learn how the rise in digital technology drives the need for strong data discovery and classification to protect sensitive information.
Guardium products IBM Guardium® Data Security Center

Protect your data from current and emerging risks, including AI and cryptographic attacks, through a unified experience.

 IBM Guardium® DSPM

Discover, classify, and secure your enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments with Guardium Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in near real time.

 IBM Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment

AI-powered solution for rapid discovery and precise classification of sensitive data, wherever it resides. Delivering data discovery with 98,6% accuracy in structured data and 100% accuracy in unstructured data.

 IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager

Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.

 IBM Guardium® Data Encryption

Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments for different types of data, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
