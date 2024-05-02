The anatomy of an att&ck Understand the MITRE ATT&CK in terms of “tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs)”, and “people, process and technology (PPTs)”, and how to defend against attacks.

What Is SIEM? Sort through alerts with Jaqueline Lehmann using a SIEM system to correlate data from multiple sources and find accurate, high-fidelity alerts.

What is SOAR (Security, Orchestration, Automation and Response) Let Jeff Crume show you how to use SOAR, an incident tracking and orchestration system that automates tasks that can be automated, to respond to a security breach.

Phishing explained We've all received text messages like "Please verify your login or your account will be suspended" or promises that you've won a prize. In this video, security expert Jeff Crume explains the attackers' strategy, whether it's phishing, spearfishing or whaling -- and how to avoid falling for their traps.

No more time: Security at the speed of business Watch Kevin Skapinetz, Vice President of Strategy & Product Management, IBM Security, discuss using AI to quickly defend against cyberattacks as speed is important in cybersecurity.

Social Engineering - How Bad Guys Hack Users Watch how Jeff Crume, IBM Distinguished Engineer, describes the many methods that bad guy/hackers use that you should know about so you can protect yourself.