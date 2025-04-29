What is a vulnerability assessment?

A vulnerability assessment—sometimes referred to as vulnerability testing—is a systematic process used to identify, evaluate and report on security weaknesses across an organization’s digital environment.



These weaknesses (known as vulnerabilities) can be found in software, hardware, configurations or processes. They may expose systems to cyberthreats including unauthorized access or data breaches.

Vulnerability assessments are foundational to vulnerability management, a subdomain of IT risk management that enables organizations to continuously discover, prioritize and resolve security vulnerabilities within their IT infrastructure.

To illustrate the concept, imagine vulnerability assessments as routine inspections of a building:

The building has many doors, windows, vents and access points—each representing an element of an IT environment. While a break-in could occur through any one of them, regular inspections help identify whether the security mechanisms (such as locks, cameras and alarms) are working or need attention.

That’s the essence of a vulnerability assessment: real-time awareness of potential security weaknesses, backed by action.