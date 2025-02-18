What is digital identity?

In most systems, an entity’s digital identity is made of their unique attributes. Together, these attributes form a record that verifies the entity’s identity and distinguishes them from other entities.

For example, a human user’s identity in a corporate network might include identity information such as their social media handles, Social Security number and network username.

Verifiable digital identities are the foundation of authentication and authorization, the processes that IT systems use to verify users and grant them appropriate access. Both human and nonhuman users need digital identities to interact with digital services and one another.

Trusted digital identities allow people, machines, apps and service providers to be sure that the entities they interact with are who they say they are. Digital identities also allow systems to monitor activity and determine which entities are taking which actions.

Because of their importance to the digital world, digital identities are a major concern for organizations today. A study for the Identity Defined Security Alliance found that more than half of organizations (51%) see managing and securing digital identifications as one of their top three priorities.1