What is alert fatigue?

Alert fatigue is a growing concern in sectors like healthcare, cybersecurity and finance, though it extends to any organization that depends on constant, real-time oversight. Typically, it occurs during long working hours and high-stress situations. Notifications are often generated by monitoring systems, security tools and clinical decision support platforms.
Alert fatigue isn’t just an organizational challenge; it’s a psychological one. Research shows that chronic overstimulation (such as constant alerts) can push the brain into a reactive state, making it harder to process information thoughtfully.
When professionals—such as cybersecurity practitioners or clinicians—are exposed to repetitive, non-urgent signals, they begin tuning them out.1 That cognitive desensitization can be fatal in an intensive care unit (ICU) and catastrophic in a security operations center (SOC).
If high-priority or critical issues go unnoticed, it can cause delayed responses and erode trust in alert management and security systems. Whether it’s telemetry data from patient monitors or threat intelligence from firewalls, too much noise inevitably leads to silence—with potentially disastrous results.
The risks of alert fatigue aren't theoretical. They manifest in patient safety incidents, security breaches, operational disruptions and regulatory compliance failures. Professionals begin to mistrust alert systems due to the sheer volume of alerts they face, causing them to override, delay or dismiss notifications.
In one alarming healthcare case, a child was given a 39-fold overdose of a common antibiotic. The system issued multiple alerts, but overwhelmed clinicians—inundated by constant alerts while on call—overrode them. The problem wasn't data; it was alarm fatigue (a subset of alert fatigue specific to clinical settings).
In cybersecurity, the pattern repeats. SOCs receive thousands, if not tens of thousands, of alerts daily. This overload can lead to delayed responses and increased vulnerability to data breaches.
Malicious actors have even learned to weaponize alert fatigue, launching high volumes of low-priority events to distract analysts and hide malicious activity in plain sight—a tactic sometimes referred to as “alert storming.”
Other industries aren't immune. In energy, ignored security alerts can lead to grid downtime. In finance, too many alerts can interfere with incident response. The danger isn't limited to one vertical; it’s universal wherever real-time human intervention is essential.
And now, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a central role in operations, the stakes are even higher. Alert fatigue threatens the integrity of these systems by feeding them irrelevant data, overwhelming prioritization workflows and undermining their ability to detect real threats in high-volume environments.
Unchecked, alert fatigue can have severe impacts, including:
The causes of alert fatigue span infrastructure design, tool fragmentation, cognitive limitations and inefficient workflow processes. Common drivers of alert fatigue include:
Massive volumes of telemetry data, often duplicative or insignificant, overwhelm decision-makers. Without proper filtration and context, teams drown in data rather than extract actionable insights.
SOCs, hospitals and enterprises often use overlapping security tools, generating redundant alerts. Without a unified alert management system, this lack of integration can cause redundant work, confusion and inefficiency in handling critical alerts.
When security tools fail to identify an alert's root cause, multiple alerts may be generated for the same underlying event. Teams then investigate each alert individually, unaware they're linked. This can inflate the number of false positives and lead to alert fatigue.
When teams lack automation or prioritization tools, they can become stretched thin as they manually sift through alerts. This tedious process slows response times and introduces a higher chance of human error.
Teams struggle when critical issues and low-priority noise look identical, obscuring real threats. Misclassifying an alert’s severity can make it difficult for responders to allocate their attention effectively.
Default alert thresholds rarely reflect actual risk, unnecessarily flooding dashboards with low-value alerts. Poorly tuned thresholds can also fail to distinguish between normal fluctuations and genuine threats, leading to alert fatigue.
Understanding the different types of alerts—and how their associated risks escalate—can help streamline and prioritize response.
Routine logs and metrics requiring no immediate action. While useful for audits, excessive informational alerts can clutter dashboards and obscure important signals.
Non-threatening events triggering alerts, contributing heavily to fatigue. Frequent false alarms undermine trust in alert systems, causing users to disregard even legitimate warnings.
Signal potential issues needing monitoring but not immediate intervention. Effective management requires context to determine when escalation is necessary.
High-priority signals buried and ignored due to desensitization. Missed alerts represent significant operational risks, potentially leading to severe outcomes.
Demand immediate attention, indicating potential data breaches, patient safety concerns or active threats like malware. Rapid identification and action are critical to mitigate significant risks.
The way alerts are generated and handled also plays a key role in how organizations experience fatigue.
As organizations attempt to reduce alert fatigue, it’s important to understand the different demands that manual and automated alerts place on teams.
Manual alerts depend on human judgment and are useful in ambiguous or high-risk situations, but they’re slower and more error-prone under pressure. Automated alerts—driven by rule-based logic or machine learning—enable faster, scalable detection but can miss important context or generate false positives.
The most effective alert strategies combine humans and machines: automating routine threat detection while reserving manual review for cases requiring deeper insight.
Effectively addressing alert fatigue requires a strategic, technical and human approach. Potential strategies include:
Anticipate alert fatigue at the design stage by testing alert tools and automation workflows in real-time monitoring environments. Proactive design can help fine-tune alert thresholds, reduce false positives and prevent alert fatigue before it impacts response.
Tailor alert thresholds to environmental norms, reducing irrelevant alerts. Risk-based scoring—an approach that ranks alerts by potential impact and likelihood—can help surface actionable alerts and suppress irrelevant ones. This helps responders focus their efforts more effectively.
AI-powered alert triage systems use natural language processing (NLP) and event correlation to handle high volumes of alerts, which can enhance efficiency and optimize focus. ML-driven triage significantly reduces manual labor and error rates by identifying patterns, reducing duplicates and correlating related alerts to lighten the human workload.
Intelligent automation allows analysts and clinicians to concentrate on genuinely critical issues. For instance, alerts can be delivered directly into security information and event management (SIEM) platforms to minimize context switching, when users must toggle between multiple systems or interfaces to gather information.
Regularly monitoring key metrics—such as alert volume, mean time to repair (MTTR) and false-positive rates—can help refine alert management strategies. Reinforcing these efforts with ongoing education and shared best practices can align expectations across security and clinical teams.
1 Original Research: Alarm Fatigue: Exploring the Adaptive and Maladaptive Coping Strategies of Nurses, PubMed, 1 October 2024