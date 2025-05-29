What is alert fatigue?

Alert fatigue is a state of mental and operational exhaustion caused by an overwhelming number of alerts—many of which are low priority, false positives or otherwise non-actionable.



Alert fatigue is a growing concern in sectors like healthcare, cybersecurity and finance, though it extends to any organization that depends on constant, real-time oversight. Typically, it occurs during long working hours and high-stress situations. Notifications are often generated by monitoring systems, security tools and clinical decision support platforms.

Alert fatigue isn’t just an organizational challenge; it’s a psychological one. Research shows that chronic overstimulation (such as constant alerts) can push the brain into a reactive state, making it harder to process information thoughtfully.

When professionals—such as cybersecurity practitioners or clinicians—are exposed to repetitive, non-urgent signals, they begin tuning them out.1 That cognitive desensitization can be fatal in an intensive care unit (ICU) and catastrophic in a security operations center (SOC).

If high-priority or critical issues go unnoticed, it can cause delayed responses and erode trust in alert management and security systems. Whether it’s telemetry data from patient monitors or threat intelligence from firewalls, too much noise inevitably leads to silence—with potentially disastrous results.