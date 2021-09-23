What is Istio?

At this writing, Istio works natively with Kubernetes only, but its open source nature makes it possible for anyone to write extensions enabling Istio to run on any cluster software. Today, we focus on using Istio with Kubernetes, its most popular use case.



Kubernetes is a container orchestration tool, and one core unit of Kubernetes is a node. A node consists of one or more containers, along with file systems or other components. A microservices architecture might have a dozen different nodes, each representing different microservices. Kubernetes manages the availability and resource consumption of nodes, adding pods as demand increases with the pod autoscaler. Istio injects more containers into the pod to add security, management and monitoring.

Because it is open source, Istio can run on any public cloud provider that supports it and any private cloud with willing administrators.

The following video explains more about the basics of Istio: