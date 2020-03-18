The cloud offers myriad benefits to the enterprise, including flexibility, agility, portability, and cost control. With these benefits, however, comes the complexity of managing the cloud and delivering the apps that live in it. Kubernetes is a container orchestration platform that can help ease those complexities.

Clusters provide the architectural foundation for Kubernetes. Think of clusters as building blocks that enable rapid, controlled cloud app delivery. A Kubernetes cluster is a set of connected machines that work together as a single unit. They consist of worker nodes, which represent a compute host on which one can deploy, run, and manage containerized apps. Worker nodes are managed by master nodes, which schedule containers onto the worker nodes by choosing where to deploy them based on available capacity and user-defined configuration.

Scripts specify container configuration and what resources are needed to run the app, such as persistent storage, services, and so on. In Kubernetes, pods are the smallest deployable units in a cluster, and they group containers that must be treated as a single unit. Kubernetes creates pods to host application instances. Pods hold one or more app containers and share resources, such as storage or networking information.

The evolution toward Kubernetes orchestration

The advent of containers helped simplify cloud computing. Containers package together code and all its dependencies, allowing a software stack to run no matter what environment it’s in. Though containers offered discrete packages, they also complicate management issues. The challenge was to find a way to make these efficient, lightweight packages work together. Orchestration was the next evolution in simplifying multicloud environments.

To learn more about containerization, check out our video, “Containerization Explained.”

For more of a background on container orchestration, see our video “Container Orchestration Explained.” (link resides outside ibm.com)

Kubernetes provides an open source platform for managing containerized workloads and microservices (link resides outside ibm.com). This allows developers to overcome the differences in cloud providers by applying standards and consistency across the board for container-based applications. The platform is container-centric and orchestrates storage, networking, and compute in service of user workloads.

With Kubernetes, users can focus on what functionality they want from their cloud apps rather than building out platform-specific capabilities. The underlying Kubernetes architecture is what powers that capability.

For a closer look at the container orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes, see “Kubernetes vs. Docker: It’s Not an Either/Or Question”: