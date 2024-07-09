IBM’s research in AI goes back to the 1950s and includes significant milestones like the supercomputer Deep Blue defeating chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov. In 2011, IBM Watson defeated Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings in the Jeopardy! Challenge. To find and understand the clues in the questions, Watson compared possible answers by ranking its confidence in their accuracy, and responded — all in under three seconds.

Watson sparked curiosity around “machines that could think” and opened up the possibilities around how AI could be applied to business. Clients in industries ranging from financial services to retail put Watson to work to unlock new insights, drive productivity and deliver better customer experiences. Now through advancements in core Watson technologies, IBM has developed the next generation AI and data platform and set of AI assistants with watsonx.