What is DevOps?

With shared tools and practices, including small but frequent updates, software development becomes more efficient, faster and more reliable.

By definition, DevOps, development operations, outlines both a software development process and an organizational culture shift that fosters coordination and collaboration between the development and IT operations teams, two groups that traditionally practiced separately from each other, or in silos.

In practice, the best DevOps processes and cultures extend beyond development practices and operations to incorporate inputs from all application stakeholders into the software development lifecycle. This includes platform and infrastructure engineers, security, compliance, governance, risk management and line-of-business teams, users and customers.

DevOps principles represent the current state in the evolution of the software delivery process during the past 20-plus years. The delivery process has progressed from giant application-wide code releases every several months or even years, to iterative smaller feature or functional updates, released as frequently as every day or several times per day.

Ultimately, DevOps is about meeting software users’ ever-increasing demand for frequent, innovative new features and uninterrupted performance and availability.