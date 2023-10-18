What is BizDevOps?

Often referred to as DevOps 2.0, BizDevOps builds on the success of the DevOps practice, which accelerates and improves the software delivery process by integrating the efforts of development and IT operations teams. BizDevOps expands on this concept, incorporating business teams and goals into every stage of the software development lifecycle.

Visibility into the software development process gives all stakeholders the ability to lay out business objectives, such as growth and earnings targets, and set development sprints and backlogs. This helps to speed up the process of software development and ensure that development and IT outcomes align with and promote broader business initiatives.

BizDevOps requires a culture of communication and a closed-loop feedback process that quickly integrates feedback into software development. Embracing BizDevOps strategies enables organizations to implement agile workflows, which McKinsey & Company research found to improve operational efficiency by 30% to 50%1.

Overall, BizDevOps requires a culture that embraces a non-hierarchical structure between business, development and operations teams to enact a digital transformation.