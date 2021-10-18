What is continuous delivery?

Agile continuous delivery

Previously, you would only release software once and then update it. You would then only consult customers at the beginning and the end to see if the software met their needs.



Agile is a way of producing software in short iterations on a continuous delivery schedule. Today’s agile continuous delivery process means you can release code to the customer as each defined feature becomes available. Agile development and continuous delivery are your keys to getting features to the customer as soon as production-ready. Your goal is to have each feature ready for release as it exits the pipeline.

DevOps and continuous delivery

In the last couple of decades, software development has undergone significant changes as it's moved from the standard waterfall concept to the more efficient agile methodology. To adapt, you need to shift to an approach focused on agile, DevOps and continuous delivery. As part of a continuous delivery pipeline, these focused processes enable more reliable, high-quality software releases and updates.

As you make more rapid, smaller software releases through agile development, your focus will become tighter on the individual stages of software development. At the same time, DevOps keeps your mind focused on the “Bigger Picture” and cultural change. This approach merges development and operations merge closely into one team. This team works on the entire software development lifecycle, from coding to testing to deployment to support.

