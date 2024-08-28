What is continuous deployment?

While "continuous deployment" and "continuous delivery" might sound the same, they are two different approaches to frequent release.

Continuous delivery is a software development practice where developers build software to release it into production anytime. To accomplish this, a constant delivery model involves production-like test environments.

New builds performed in a continuous delivery solution are automatically deployed into an automatic quality-assurance testing environment that tests for any number of errors and inconsistencies. After the code passes all tests, continuous delivery requires human intervention to approve deployments into production. The deployment itself is then performed by automation.

Continuous deployment takes automation a step further and removes the need for manual intervention. The automated tests and developers are considered trustworthy enough that they don’t require approval for production release. If the tests pass, the new code is considered approved, and the deployment to production happens automatically.

Continuous deployment is the natural outcome of continuous delivery done well. Eventually, manual approval delivers little or no value and merely slows things down. At that point, it is done away with and continuous delivery becomes continuous deployment.

Check out this video in which Eric Minick with IBM Cloud explains the difference between continuous deployment and continuous delivery.