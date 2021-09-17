What is a cloud server?
IT infrastructure
What is a cloud server?

A cloud server is a powerful physical or virtual infrastructure, hosted remotely by a cloud service provider, that delivers applications, processes information or provides data storage.

Some cloud servers are created by using virtualization software that divides a single physical (bare metal) server into multiple virtual servers. Cloud service providers use an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) model to make virtual or bare metal servers avalable to customers.

Key features of cloud servers
  • Computing infrastructure that can be physical (bare metal), virtual or a mix of the two depending on use case

  • Has all the capabilities of an on-premises server

  • Enables users to process intensive workloads and store large volumes of information

  • Automated services are accessed on demand through an API

  • Gives users the choice of monthly or as-you-go payment

  • Users can opt for a shared hosting plan that scales depending on needs
3D design of balls rolling on a track
The latest AI News + Insights   Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 
Subscribe today
Why cloud servers?
Cost effectiveness

With cloud servers, organizations only pay for what they need and reduce the expense that comes with maintaining server hardware.

Scalability

Users can scale computing and storage resources to meet changing needs. This is helpful for organizations with fluctuating needs.

Integration

An organization’s cloud servers are networked to ensure uninterrupted communication and fast deployment. A “single pane” enables complete control.

AI Academy
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Go to episode
Considerations
  • Virtual servers versus physical servers:Physical (bare metal) servers are best for data-intensive workloads.Virtual servers are better for highly variable workloads.

  • Virtualization:Cloud servers can be physical or virtual. Virtualization software options include VMware, Parallels and Hyper-V. (See the video below for more on virtualization.)

  • Customization:Physical servers have numerous customization options, such as more processing power, extra RAM and backup power.

  • Security:Security options for cloud servers include firewalls, anti-virus software, monitoring and host intrusion protection.
Choosing a cloud server: an IBM perspective
Cost versus technology versus provider

I've observed or been a part of buying decisions for a few thousand server customers, from small-business owners getting a website online for the first time to established platforms with tens of millions of visits every day. While each of those purchasers had different requirements and priorities for a cloud server, a few key deciding factors were consistent across those decisions:

How much will it cost? What configuration/technology is best? Which provider is most trustworthy?

Every website administrator has had to answer those three questions. While they seem straightforward, they end up overlapping, and the buying decision starts to get a little more complicated:

The natural assumption is that everyone chooses a cloud server that falls in the “sweet spot” where the three circles overlap, but server decisions are not made in a vacuum. Completely valid hosting decisions can target every spot on that graph.

Let's break down the chart into a few distinct zones to look at why a user would choose a server in each area:

  • Zone 1:Budget takes priority over everything else.

  • Zone 2:IT administrators at huge enterprises that have on-premises servers or loyal customers who do not wish to change providers.

  • Zone 3:Buyers who need the fastest, most powerful, most scalable infrastructure on the market.

  • Zone 4:Customers who are loyal to a provider as long as that loyalty doesn't take them out of their budget.

  • Zone 5:Users who love having the latest technology and value being able to manage it through one provider.

  • Zone 6:Will choose the cloud environment that provides the best performance for their budget, regardless of the provider.

  • Zone 7:Buyers who value all three of their priorities equally and can choose an environment that meets all of their needs.

Numerous transitioning happens between an initial buying decision and a follow-up decision.

Regardless of how you make an initial buying decision, when it's time for the next cloud server, there is a new factor to take into account: you'll probably want to grow in the same place.

Moving between providers can be a pain, managing environments between several providers is more difficult and if servers have to work together, they're generally doing so across the public Internet, so you're not getting the best performance.

If you had to choose a zone that best describes your buying decision, which one would it be?

Kevin Hazard
IBM Cloud Platform—Infrastructure Marketing Leader
Twitter: @khazard

Get started on your AI journey today

Optimize your hybrid cloud infrastructure for AI with agility and flexibility across on-prem, cloud and multicloud environments.
Resources
AI-Driven Hybrid Cloud: Building Infrastructure for Tomorrow's Success

Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.

 Hybrid Cloud Solutions for AI-Powered Transformation

Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and security.

Understanding IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS: Choosing the Right Cloud Solution

Learn about the key differences between Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability, and management to meet different business needs.

 Understanding the True Costs of Gen AI

Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.

 What is IT management?

Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.

 Explore IT Infrastructure Tutorials and Resources

Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems, and network security.

Related solutions IBM Storage Virtualization

Virtualize your storage environment and manage it efficiently across multiple platforms. IBM Storage Virtualization helps reduce complexity while optimizing resources.

 Explore Storage Virtualization Hybrid cloud solutions

Accelerate the impact of AI across the enterprise with a more intentional hybrid cloud.

 Explore hybrid cloud solutions Cloud infrastructure solutions

Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.

 Explore cloud solutions
Take the next step

Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions Download the ebook