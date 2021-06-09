What is IT management?

IT underpins almost all enterprise activity. Automation, data processing and always-on connectivity have opened the door to previously unimagined capabilities and efficiencies. It might be impossible to separate technology from daily business operations.

At the same time, an organization is vulnerable when systems underperform or fail. A down network, lost data or malware can severely impact day-to-day operations. The average cost of a data breach in the US, for example, is USD 3.86 million.1



IT management practices ensure that information technologies are secure, highly available and perform at their peak.



CIOs also take a lead role in adopting new systems to improve operations. Suggests an IT executive: “Emerging technologies, such as machine learning, analytics, chatbots and blockchain, can completely revolutionize our way of offering services.”



“IT is on the precipice of unprecedented change,” says CIO magazine. “Every company, now in the business of technology, is experiencing glimmers of larger shifts to come: automation, decentralized technology budgets, rapid adoption of cloud-based services, and most recently, artificial intelligence as a business necessity.” 2



CIOs might need to do more than invest in the latest service or system. Digital transformation requires innovation and strategic enablement. “For us, the CIO’s role is no longer the old back-office technology manager. There’s no boardroom conversation that happens without the CIO involved,” notes one IT executive.



"I think CIOs have to become more business savvy,” notes another. “We have to be integrated and ingrained in the business, so we know how to use technology to resolve business challenges and make things forward-looking from an industry perspective.”

