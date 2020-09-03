End-to-end journey modernization from strategy, roadmap and business case to implementation and run services
The ModernSystems collaborative and highly automated modernization approach is tailored to suit your organization’s needs – whatever industry you operate in, and at whichever stage you are at with your digital transformation journey. We leveraging IBM’s wider capabilities together with our deep domain knowledge, certified skills, and long heritage in core application modernization.
This enables us to bring an end-end suite of services and offerings to transform business data and applications on platform or in the hybrid cloud, driving greater value to the business and maximizing both return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO).
Discover unique insights into how mainframe modernization strategies are evolving across all industries.
Spanning a broad range of patterns and journeys, allowing your organization to unlock the full potential of your mainframe in either an on-premises or hybrid cloud environment.
Uniquely qualified to ensure successful and informed OpenVMS modernization that retains existing business logic and allows OpenVMS apps to run natively on either Linux or Windows.
Automated modernization approach that allows organizations relying on VME to migrate away from the platform to Linux, to combat the issue of technical debt and reduce operational costs.
See how IBM and Red Hat can streamline and simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity and reduce costs delivering business outcomes.
IBM ModernSystems have had a long-standing partnership, and have conducted many successful modernizations, with the Mainframe Migration team at Microsoft and their Global Back Belt solution experts.
IBM ModernSystems were 1 of 4 AWS partners to gain the Mainframe Migration Competency when it launched in mid-2022 by AWS, and our Automated Refactoring and rehosting patterns complement their services well.
IBM ModernSystems have had a longstanding partnership with Google across the globe, delivering many refactoring modernization projects.
For decades, IBM ModernSystems have partnered with Oracle to deliver modernization projects across the globe and are proud to continue their partnership into the hybrid cloud era.
We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.
Our generative AI-infused platform helps your business navigate cloud adoption with certainty.
Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower cost, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open and secure hybrid multicloud platforms.
