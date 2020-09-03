Home Consulting Mainframe application modernization End-to-end mainframe application modernization for z/OS, OpenVMS and VME
Illustration showing software screens indirectly connecting to the mainframe

End-to-end journey modernization from strategy, roadmap and business case to implementation and run services

The ModernSystems collaborative and highly automated modernization approach is tailored to suit your organization’s needs – whatever industry you operate in, and at whichever stage you are at with your digital transformation journey. We leveraging IBM’s wider capabilities together with our deep domain knowledge, certified skills, and long heritage in core application modernization.

This enables us to bring an end-end suite of services and offerings to transform business data and applications on platform or in the hybrid cloud, driving greater value to the business and maximizing both return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO).
Mainframe Modernization Business Barometer Report

Discover unique insights into how mainframe modernization strategies are evolving across all industries.
Application modernization is essential to accelerating digital transformation and unlocking and enhancing the business value of your organization's mainframe.
Capabilities Mainframe modernization

Spanning a broad range of patterns and journeys, allowing your organization to unlock the full potential of your mainframe in either an on-premises or hybrid cloud environment.

 OpenVMS modernization

Uniquely qualified to ensure successful and informed OpenVMS modernization that retains existing business logic and allows OpenVMS apps to run natively on either Linux or Windows.

 VME modernization

Automated modernization approach that allows organizations relying on VME to migrate away from the platform to Linux, to combat the issue of technical debt and reduce operational costs.
Strategic partnerships Leverage hybrid cloud with Red Hat

See how IBM and Red Hat can streamline and simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity and reduce costs delivering business outcomes.

 Explore IBM Consulting services with Red Hat Microsoft Azure

IBM ModernSystems have had a long-standing partnership, and have conducted many successful modernizations, with the Mainframe Migration team at Microsoft and their Global Back Belt solution experts.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Microsoft Leverage hybrid cloud with AWS

IBM ModernSystems were 1 of 4 AWS partners to gain the Mainframe Migration Competency when it launched in mid-2022 by AWS, and our Automated Refactoring and rehosting patterns complement their services well.

 Explore IBM Consulting services on AWS cloud Modernize applications on Google Cloud Platform

IBM ModernSystems have had a longstanding partnership with Google across the globe, delivering many refactoring modernization projects.

 Explore IBM Consulting services on AWS cloud Hyperscale your journey with Oracle Cloud

For decades, IBM ModernSystems have partnered with Oracle to deliver modernization projects across the globe and are proud to continue their partnership into the hybrid cloud era.

 Explore IBM Consulting services on Oracle cloud
Case study
BNP  Paribas puts everything in one place Learn how the global bank worked with IBM to deploy an integrated development environment backed by open source tools, helping them save money and create an efficient, agile, autonomous and user-friendly development environment on the IBM Z platform. Read the case study

Industries

Meet modern transactional demands Application modernization is crucial for banking because it enables financial institutions to maintain their core systems' long-term viability, improve agility, and support growing transaction volumes and data growth. Modernization also helps address security and compliance concerns, ensuring that critical workloads like core banking, digital banking, payments, and cards services remain on-premises and secure. Additionally, modernization can lead to cloud migration opportunities, allowing banks to take advantage of hybrid cloud strategies and improve their overall IT efficiency.
Insurers embrace new business models Application modernization is important for insurance companies because it allows them to unlock the value of their existing technology investments, improve agility and scalability, and reduce costs. By modernizing their mainframe or legacy applications, insurance companies can extend the life of their systems, improve security and compliance and enable faster delivery of new features and functionality. Additionally, modernization can help insurance companies to better manage their data growth and processing requirements and improve their overall business efficiency and competitiveness.
Serve citizens more effectively Application modernization is important for the public sector because it allows them to: Improve citizen services and experience through faster and more agile delivery of new features;  Enhance security and compliance with modernized infrastructure and applications;  Increase efficiency and reduce costs through automation and cloud-based services; Better support digital transformation and innovation initiatives.
Improve the patient experience Application modernization is important for healthcare because it enables organizations to unlock the value of their existing technology investments, improve the efficiency and scalability of their systems, and enhance the security and compliance of their data. By modernizing their mainframes or legacy systems, healthcare organizations can improve the patient experience, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, modernization can help healthcare organizations to better manage their data and analytics, enabling them to make more informed decisions and improve the quality of care they provide.
Remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace Application modernization is important for utilities as it offers them: Faster delivery of new features and improved scale and performance; Life extension of existing applications to cloud-native applications via APIs; Improved governance and reduced risk through modern software development and delivery practices.
Resources Blending mainframe power into the cloud computing landscape Why mainframe application modernization is key to accelerating digital transformation
