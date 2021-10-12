Home Consulting Hybrid cloud strategy Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture consulting services
The right cloud strategy supports core business and innovation in any hybrid environment
Read the CVS Health story
Cloud strategy charts and coordinates your cloud journey

In the dynamic digital landscape, a strategic hybrid cloud approach is essential. It balances agility and innovation with security and control by combining public cloud scalability and flexibility with private cloud infrastructure.

IBM®'s consulting services address cloud adoption and optimization challenges. Using IBM's expertise in cloud architecture design, a customized strategy integrates infrastructure, platform strategy, and security. This strategy reduces risks by creating efficient pipelines across resilient cloud platforms and streamlining recovery processes. It also incorporates the latest cloud-native capabilities like self-service orchestration and automation.

A hybrid cloud strategy goes beyond technology. It fosters adaptability and collaboration to drive business outcomes. With a clear roadmap, your enterprise can transform its infrastructure and expedite digital transformation, delivering incremental value while achieving business goals.
Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
Capabilities Hybrid multicloud transformation

Accelerate your cloud journey through the adoption of hybrid multicloud, using your platform of choice. By partnering with AWS, Azure, Google and IBM Cloud, we enable cloud transformation to optimize our client’s technology environments.

 Enterprise operating model

Enterprises must fast-track projects to digitally connect their organizations with both a business and technological commitment to a new operating model. IBM Consulting helps them achieve a better model that accounts for cloud maturity and their transformation vision.

 Cloud migration and modernization

Organizations embark on migration and modernization journeys to leverage the agility, flexibility and cost advantages that cloud technology offers. IBM cloud strategy consulting experts help develop customized modernization roadmaps for value-driven transformation.

 DevOps transformation

Successful cloud transformation relies on strong DevOps capabilities and a target operating model. IBM consulting works with client teams to define the organization model and required skills, tools and processes to enable comprehensive DevOps adoption.
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through
IBM provided a level of migration expertise that you just can’t find anywhere else. …When you hit an issue you can’t solve, you need people who can really get under the skin of a system quickly, and that’s what IBM brought to the table. Mark Record Former IT & Change Director The Co-operative Bank Read the story
Case studies Wimbledon

Wimbledon teams up with IBM Consulting, IBM Security and IBM watssonx to drive AI-infused solutions.

 Carhartt

IBM helps Carhartt improve its cloud efficiency by 45% while assuring workload performance.

 Delta Air Lines

Upgraded flight experiences fueled by hybrid cloud.
Strategic partnerships  IBM and Apptio partnership

IBM advisory services with Apptio’s SaaS solutions will be a decision engine to help clients migrate workloads and applications.

 Read the announcement  IBM and CAST partnership

Modernize your workloads and applications to harness the full power of innovative technologies such as cloud, AI and automation.

 Read about IBM and CAST

Cloud transformation index: State of the cloud

A comparative look at enterprise cloud strategy, the index offers a snapshot of progress in various areas of cloud transformation.

 Digital transformation optimization

Try the new IBM Consulting cloud accelerator to drive rapid planning and low touch execution with predictable outcomes.

 Analyst rankings: Forrester Wave™️

Find out why IBM has been placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave report for application modernization and migration services.
Meet the experts James Stevenson

Partner and Global Leader in IBM's Cloud Advisory practice, James has many years of hands-on experience helping clients achieve business outcome-driven digital, cloud, and application portfolio transformations.

 Barry Ramirez

As Global Garage Leader and APAC Cloud Advisory Leader for Hybrid Cloud Services, Barry partners with leading organizations worldwide in amplifying the positive impact of technology, product, business processes and industry transformation.
Related solutions Cloud application development consulting services

Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, enables faster market entry, and drives revenue growth with secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Learn more Application migration and modernization services

Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, executes a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost-effective and agile.

 Learn more IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

The Accelerator is a platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.

 Learn more Cloud Migration and Modernization Services

Gain flexibility and cost efficiencies with a seamless transition to a hybrid cloud model, legacy systems for full hybrid cloud utilization.

 Learn more
