Cloud native applications deliver faster time to market, higher scalability, simpler management and reduce cost through containerization, microservices, automation and DevOps practices. IBM Consulting’s cloud application development services is centered on co-creation and co- execution, assisted with reference architectures, tools and accelerators, virtual delivery models, and industry solutions supporting multicloud environments which allows you to adopt and scale development and innovation across your enterprise.
Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
The IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator platform provides a more secure, private and compliant environment to host multiple foundation models. It also provides prompt libraries and chains, enabling rapid engineering across multiple models and bringing Generative AI capabilities to every stage of the cloud journey.
Co-create using the IBM Garage Methodology, which outlines how to implement practices that will elevate your workforce, introduce new workflows and create new operating models using a single, seamless, end-to-end approach.
IBM has developed reference architectures and design patterns that provide prescriptive guidance and accelerate cloud native development with lower risk and better quality.
Provide a superior customer experience and enhance technical agility with open and portable applications, deployable on any cloud—improving time to market customer response.
Introduce new ways of working through co-creation, work practices and methodologies to upskill and reskill.
Optimize the cloud application development process by utilizing IBM’s unique automated testing and deployment tools while reducing the cost to develop new applications.
Accelerate faster adoption of Amazon Web Services and infuse open innovation and intelligent workflows. Learn how to build cloud-native apps using Red Hat OpenShift on AWS.
Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence. Learn how to build cloud-native apps with Microsoft Azure Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Seize the full potential of Google Cloud Platform with artificial intelligence and improved resiliency.
Build applications that utilize the cloud-native capabilities of IBM Cloud by integrating DevOps tools and practices. With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can extend IBM Cloud to deploy and run apps consistently across on-premise, edge computing and public cloud environments.
Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.
Try the new IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.
Learn why IBM was placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave report for application modernization and migration services.
A VP and Senior Partner at IBM, Praveena has more than 25 years of software product engineering experience delivering technology solutions at global technology companies, combining digital transformation experience, engineering skills and a service provider background.
Associate Partner at IBM Consulting, Satish has led many of the high technology implementation programs for IBM in the Global Delivery Center in India, Services Integration Hub in Singapore and Cloud Solutioning Center in Singapore.
With more than 20 years of experience, Ric is a DevSecOps/CloudOps automation expert who has worked in different disciplines from code development, front end design and implementation, environment administration and cloud automation.
We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.
Our application modernization methodology, powered by Redhat, helps you execute a seamless cloud migration and modernization that is secure, cost-effective and agile.
Our hybrid cloud management capabilities remove the complexity of managing applications across clouds, improving ROI and freeing up resources to innovate.
IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator is a platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud solutions adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.
IBM Consulting provides specialized services for security, efficiency and visibility optimization such as DevSecOps, automation, quality engineering, platform engineering and service management.
Learn cloud native and DevOps technologies through our hands-on self-paced training platform.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.