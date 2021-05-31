Home Consulting Application Development Cloud application development consulting services
Cloud application development means build once, iterate rapidly and deploy anywhere
Cloud strategy drives your cloud journey

Cloud native applications deliver faster time to market, higher scalability, simpler management and reduce cost through containerization, microservices, automation and DevOps practices. IBM Consulting's cloud application development services is centered on co-creation and co- execution, assisted with reference architectures, tools and accelerators, virtual delivery models, and industry solutions supporting multicloud environments which allows you to adopt and scale development and innovation across your enterprise.

Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
 
Cloud Transformation Index: State of Cloud   A comparative look at enterprise cloud strategy, the index offers a snapshot of progress in various areas of cloud transformation.
Capabilities Speed execution with IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator  

The IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator platform provides a more secure, private and compliant environment to host multiple foundation models. It also provides prompt libraries and chains, enabling rapid engineering across multiple models and bringing Generative AI capabilities to every stage of the cloud journey.

 Transform your operating model  

Co-create using the IBM Garage Methodology, which outlines how to implement practices that will elevate your workforce, introduce new workflows and create new operating models using a single, seamless, end-to-end approach.

 Improve application quality with reference architectures  

IBM has developed reference architectures and design patterns that provide prescriptive guidance and accelerate cloud native development with lower risk and better quality.

 Co-create with IBM Garage™
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Use cases Transform customer experience

Provide a superior customer experience and enhance technical agility with open and portable applications, deployable on any cloud—improving time to market customer response.

 Elevate your workforce

Introduce new ways of working through co-creation, work practices and methodologies to upskill and reskill.

 Lower your application cost

Optimize the cloud application development process by utilizing IBM's unique automated testing and deployment tools while reducing the cost to develop new applications.
IBM was pivotal in helping us work in a different way. I think we even surprised ourselves on how fast we could put the app into customers' hands Jason Hobbs Senior Manager, Application Development, American Airlines
Case studies
American Airlines The route to customer experience transformation is through the cloud.
Strategic partnerships Build cloud-native applications on AWS cloud  

Accelerate faster adoption of Amazon Web Services and infuse open innovation and intelligent workflows. Learn how to build cloud-native apps using Red Hat OpenShift on AWS.

 Hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure  

Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence. Learn how to build cloud-native apps with Microsoft Azure Red Hat® OpenShift®.

 Build applications on Google Cloud Platform  

Seize the full potential of Google Cloud Platform with artificial intelligence and improved resiliency.

 Build applications on IBM Cloud

Build applications that utilize the cloud-native capabilities of IBM Cloud by integrating DevOps tools and practices. With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can extend IBM Cloud to deploy and run apps consistently across on-premise, edge computing and public cloud environments.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud

Insights

See how application modernization unlocks digital transformation
Mastering hybrid cloud

Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.

 Optimize your digital transformation

Try the new IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator to drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.

 Analyst rankings : Forrester Wave™

Learn why IBM was placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave report for application modernization and migration services.
Meet our experts Praveena Vardarajan

A VP and Senior Partner at IBM, Praveena has more than 25 years of software product engineering experience delivering technology solutions at global technology companies, combining digital transformation experience, engineering skills and a service provider background.

Satish Deshpande

Associate Partner at IBM Consulting, Satish has led many of the high technology implementation programs for IBM in the Global Delivery Center in India, Services Integration Hub in Singapore and Cloud Solutioning Center in Singapore.

 Ric de France

With more than 20 years of experience, Ric is a DevSecOps/CloudOps automation expert who has worked in different disciplines from code development, front end design and implementation, environment administration and cloud automation.
