Migrate: The comprehensive proposal from IBM addressed the immediate and long term operational concerns of American through a seamless migration of on-premise servers to the IBM Cloud® Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions.

Transform: IBM also proposed to accelerate the transformation of the American application development, organization and skills, based on the IBM Garage™ Method. As IBM and American jointly developed the new cloud-native apps in Cloud Foundry on IBM Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS), the old components would be retired.

Operate: The solution brings operations into the development squads, and uses the IBM Cloud Solutions Operations Center to provide 24-hour application support and management services, with the IBM team located both onsite at the American location and at an IBM off-shore location.

Accelerated development: The move to microservices

During the negotiations for the big-picture transformation contract, American asked IBM for help with an urgent requirement—which would also act as a proof-point for the IBM proposed way of working. The airline wanted to give customers better self-service capabilities in the event of a forced rebooking due to a major weather event disrupting operations.

While the American algorithms typically rebook passengers on the next best flight, customers had to call the reservation desk or visit an airport agent if they wanted to discuss other options. American wanted customers to be able to see other possibilities and update their flight selection via the website, mobile app or at a self-service kiosk.



With the busy summer season approaching, the company president challenged American to deliver a new customer-facing Dynamic Rebooking app within just a few months–a challenge that could not be achieved with the legacy approach and would have taken at least twice that amount of time.

American approached IBM for help, and keen to prove its credentials, IBM stepped up to the challenge. The centerpiece of the IBM transformation is the IBM Garage Method, a holistic methodology covering technology, people, processes and organization.

As the first step in the Dynamic Rebooking project, the IBM and American developers met and rapidly built more than 200 user stories to guide the development of the new app.

Next, the teams identified their first minimum viable product (MVP)–the simplest possible application that meets the business requirement—and started to code. The use of microservices, paired programming and test-driven development enabled a highly parallelized approach that accelerated the creation of the new cloud-native code. Microservices allowed each business function to be broken down into simple, reusable functions that can be composed and called as many times as required by any connected platforms.

After just four and a half months, the Dynamic Rebooking app was released to production in eight airports, and steadily rolled out to more airports while testing, development and updates continued in the background.

Jason Hobbs, Senior Manager, Application Development at American, says “IBM was pivotal in helping us work in a different way. I think we even surprised ourselves on how fast we could put the app into customers' hands.”