Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a type of cloud computing that lets you allocate your compute, network, storage and security resources on demand. The IBM Cloud® approach to IaaS lets you scale and shrink resources as needed around the world in more than 60 data centers.
Get access to the full stack of compute, down to the bare metal. Get more control. Customize hardware to your exact specifications to meet the precise demands of your workload.
Deploy an IaaS bare metal server, a virtual server or both in minutes.
Take advantage of our services being integrated to optimize performance.
Select from more than bare metal and virtual, including SAP-certified infrastructure.
Create, deploy and manage servers on their own or in a hybrid cloud.
Support for Keep Your Own Key (KYOK) with highest level of FIPS certification — 140-2 Level 4
Up to 20 TB of free bandwidth per bare metal server and free network backbone
Broadest range of SAP-certified cloud environments such as bare metal, IBM® Power®, VMWare and virtual servers
100 Gbps at the host, providing up to 80 Gbps on general-purpose profiles
Use IBM resources for any workload, from bare metal servers to serverless compute.
Facilitate and accelerate your journey to the cloud with IBM container services built on proven open source technologies like Kubernetes.
Take advantage of a rich portfolio of SQL and NoSQL databases designed for transactional workloads, web and mobile apps, and fast analytics.
Help enhance your traffic, satisfy your users and protect your sanity.
Protect your data and workloads no matter which IBM Cloud solution you use.
Scale capacity without interruption. Flexibly deploy across the globe to achieve higher performance for applications.
Migrating to the cloud to create innovative applications faster and easier
Helping clients to SAP solutions produces soaring sales