IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions enables you to seamlessly migrate and modernize VMware workloads to the cloud, allowing you to leverage your existing investments for a consistent VMware experience—retaining the same level of access, security and control. What’s more, we give you the flexibility of managing it yourself or having IBM manage it for you.
A 2024 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions study, commissioned by IBM, modeled a composite client organization and calculated it could gain USD 2.01 for every USD 1 spent on IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions over three years.
The same model showed that by freeing up resources that manage on-premises hardware, the client organization could save USD 1.2 million over three years.
A completely trusted fullstack bundle to support today's agile workloads. Accelerate your hybrid cloud transformation with IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation.
Easily extend your on-premises data center to address capacity expansion, on-demand app scaling, and accelerating cloud migrations of vSphere workloads to IBM Cloud—without re-architecting applications while reducing migration complexity.
IBM Cloud’s Cyber Recovery solution provides a simplified business continuity plan with cost-effective disaster recovery (DR), Cloud backup, and a robust ransomware recovery solution to protect and restore your data across your IT environment.
Modernize your VMware workloads with Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes containers. Improve business outcomes with advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain. Integrate existing VMware-based applications into a hybrid cloud strategy.
IBM Cloud for VCF-as-a-Service gives you the compute flexibility and scale to meet your workload demands with IBM handling the configuration, hosting, operations, and lifecycle management of your single-tenant or multi-tenant VMware environment.
Compare the full suite of our deployment options.
QAD was enjoying rapid growth with its Cloud ERP and related solution offerings, but needed a global cloud provider to help it continue to expand its international customer base. Enter IBM.
The Veeam on IBM Cloud service delivers cloud data management capabilities, helping Movius support data availability; meet industry-specific, data-retention compliance requirements; and optimize its business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategy.
Using IBM Cloud infrastructure, Jenzabar offers a transformational SaaS solution for student information systems, with comprehensive services that eliminate the need to run costly on-premises IT.
When menswear retailer Harry Rosen decided to digitally transform its business, it used IBM Cloud to apply the same principles of highly personalized customer service to its online sales systems as in its brick-and-mortar stores.
Save up to 50% discount on VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service with a 1 or 3 year contract and get up to 200K USD in VMware workload migration credits. Contact your IBM representative or read more about the offer.
*Migration credits are only applicable to new VMware Cloud Foundation offerings (VMware solutions on IBM Cloud) clients only. This migration credit offer is valid now through September 30, 2024.
Migration credits are available to IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription, and Enterprise saving plan account types.
On-demand consumption for IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as a Service, inclusive of built-in VCF licenses, with a single virtual machine including 1 vCPU, 1 GB RAM, 20 GB vSAN storage, and an Efficiency Network Edge server is priced at USD 123.32/month across all IBM Cloud Single and Multizone Regions, excluding Dallas, TX IBM Cloud Data Centers, which costs USD 127.00/month.
IBM Cloud® for VMware Solutions Shared uses VMware Cloud Director to enable you to extend your VMs to the cloud with ultimate capacity and scalability, while paying only for what is consumed. With IBM managing the infrastructure up to the hypervisor, you don’t need to worry about providing updates and patching, and instead can focus on application innovation.
If you purchase a monthly or annual subscription of IBM SPSS Statistics, your payment method will be automatically charged at the beginning of each billing period (either yearly or monthly). First-time IBM Marketplace customers can pay with Visa, Mastercard or American Express. Returning customers can pay with a credit card, purchase order or invoice.
This solution provides single-tenant infrastructure with higher levels of isolation for enhanced security and compliance readiness. IBM Cloud VMware Solutions Dedicated is for organizations looking to retain control of managing updates and patching since you'll have full control of the hypervisor.
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Dedicated is available in North America West (San Jose); North America South (Dallas and Queretaro); North America East (Montreal, Toronto, and Washington DC); South America (Sao Paulo); Europe (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Oslo, and Paris); and Asia Pacific (Chennai, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo).
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Shared is available in North America South (Dallas).
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Dedicated is HIPAA-ready, GDPR-ready, and Privacy-Shield-Certified. IC4V Dedicated has also been independently verified and complies with SOC1 Type 2, SOC2 Type 2, SOC3 as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018.
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Shared is GDPR-ready and Privacy-Shield-Certified. IC4V Shared has also been independently verified and complies with ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018.
IBM Cloud is the most secure, enterprise-grade cloud at a global scale for VMware workloads.
Each of the IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions is available with an array of deployment options, as well as self-managed or managed options. Infrastructure, software, and support for these bundles are all included in the monthly subscription price. No contracts are necessary, and you can scale up or down at any time. In the self-managed option, you can rent VMware licenses on a monthly subscription basis. Licenses rented from IBM Cloud are offered on a monthly subscription and metered per physical CPU for extremely advantageous pricing.
In the managed option, VMware licenses are baked into the price of the solution. The solution runs on multi-tenant infrastructure and can be consumed in a highly scalable hourly model.
IC4V Shared is offered in two consumption models: On-Demand and Reserved. With “On-Demand,” compute resources are made available to users on an as-needed basis and billed hourly. This model is a best fit for VMs that are consumed for a short period of time or for fluctuating-capacity needs such as cloud bursting and running non-critical DR workloads.
With "Reserved," clients can reserve their compute capacity needs with an up-front reservation in a monthly billing model, guaranteeing the availability of resources. Other than compute, all resources such as storage and egress are charged as per actual usage for both "On-Demand" and "Reserved" consumption models.
No. IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions provides full native access to the VMware stack. Clients can move workloads to and from the cloud without changing apps, tooling or scripts—or investing in new resources or skills.
IBM Cloud provides flexible pricing compared to other cloud providers. For example, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions offers monthly pricing with no commitments, whereas VMC on AWS offers on-demand hourly, 1-year and 3-year commitment pricing. Plus, data transfer within IBM Cloud is free.
Additionally, IBM Cloud offers dedicated or multi-tenant infrastructure for VMware workloads, providing clients the flexibility to cost-efficiently run all types of workloads from dev and test to mission-critical in an appropriate environment.
It’s great to know that you are using public cloud resources. IBM Cloud has a number of key differentiators that set it apart from other clouds. Examples:
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions was jointly engineered with VMware and was the first cloud solution built for VMware workloads. You can still go to your VMware sales representative today to ask about IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions.
Yes. You can work with the IBM Cloud Professional Services team to design, accelerate and implement VMware solutions on bare metal servers. Whether you need help with implementation, workload migration or a fully managed environment, the IBM Cloud Professional Services team can help meet your needs. IBM Cloud becomes an extension of your existing data centers.
Talk to a member of our sales team now to get started with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Dedicated.