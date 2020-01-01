Home Consulting Red Hat IBM Consulting and Red Hat
Overview

IBM Consulting is the industry’s largest Red Hat services practice and Red Hat’s #1 Global Systems Integrator. Through our open ecosystem of partners, IBM Consulting helps clients advance digital transformation, build open, secure hybrid cloud architectures, find software solutions, orchestrate critical applications across environments and optimize key workflows and business processes.

From ideation to implementation to management, IBM Consulting and Red Hat products can make hybrid cloud a foundation for business growth and innovation.

  • Cost savings: Up to 30% reduced operating expenses
  • Faster development: Up to 50% faster time to market than traditional methods
  • Accelerated hybrid cloud journey: Up to 25% acceleration of migration and modernization
  • Culture promoting agility and continuous learning: Up to 40% improved adoption via continuous feedback and value delivery

Hybrid cloud can drive business transformation and simplify the IT landscape—if organizations can break down the barriers
Benefits 2-3x

accelerated development in most cases, saving 12–24 weeks of labor costs per new application.1

 50%

up to 50% reduced resource consumption and licensing costs and up to 60% lower IT administration costs.1

 66%

up to 66% reduced security costs and up to 30% reduced unplanned downtime.1
Capabilities Open

Gain agility and flexibility in your open multicloud landscape no matter what stage your cloud journey is in.

 Portable

Automate application deployment, scaling and management with Kubernetes.

 Secure

Help keep your data from being exposed with security-rich features that can fend off threats and lower business risk.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases Application modernization and transformation

IBM Consulting is helping IT and business leaders get the journey to cloud right the first time in the least risky and optimized manner, ensuring that the target state of apps is scalable and flexible enough to support evolving business needs.

 Hybrid multicloud enablement

IBM Consulting can help clients integrate cloud environments and cloud-native applications so they can innovate more quickly and get more value from investments while delivering improved manageability to employees and new products and services to customers.

 IT DevSecOps automation

IBM Consulting helps clients automate application delivery and operations to support new digital and cognitive capabilities, innovating across process, talent, technology and data to drive meaningful use of IT automation across the organization and create intelligent workflows.

 Platform simplification

IBM’s Red Hat consulting services can help with application development by unifying your platforms through open source solutions to provide operating consistency while improving effectiveness and efficiency, allowing developers and operations teams to achieve open source commonality in how applications are built, packaged, deployed and managed.
Case studies Boots UK measures significant growth with help from IBM Consulting

The two companies worked together for over a year to move Boots’s infrastructure and legacy programs to IBM Cloud®, using the Red Hat® OpenShift® on the IBM Cloud container platform to build, replicate and test the digital environment.

 Delta's cloud migration takes flight

A transformation was required to enable technology solutions to be delivered faster, and in a more secure, reliable and scalable way.

 Water Corporation

The state-owned entity Water Corporation modernized and migrated its mission-critical SAP architecture to the cloud with help from IBM Consulting.

 Shell and IBM help decarbonize mining

Shell's target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

Insights

A study of 14 organizations and their use of Red Hat OpenShift found that they achieved strong value Learn more
Forrester TEI Study on the business impacts of IBM and Red Hat

Financial services organizations are driving business outcomes by using both IBM and Red Hat solutions.

 The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Garage

Examine the cost savings, business benefits and structured innovation enabled by IBM Garage™.

Footnotes

1 The Total Economic Impact of IBM Services and Red Hat, a Forrester study commissioned by IBM, November 2020.