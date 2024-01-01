Review tested and deployable architectures that enable use of leading-edge hybrid cloud and AI technologies so you can better meet your changing business objectives.
IBM lets you stay ahead of the curve by helping you build architectures that improve developer productivity and simplify how you manage hybrid cloud–based applications. No matter where you start your architecture journey, we offer the deployable code, learning resources and consulting engagements to see you through to the end.
All of our reference architectures are deployable through the IBM Cloud console or by IBM Supported code patterns. We also offer or recommend the ideal technologies and products for complete implementation.
The DevSecOps deployable architecture creates a set of DevOps Toolchains and pipelines. DevSecOps uses Continuous Delivery (Git Repos and Issue Tracking, Tekton Pipelines, DevOps Insights, and Code Risk Analyzer), Secrets Manager, Key Protect, Cloud Object Storage, Container Registry and Vulnerability Advisor.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on VPC landing zone is a deployable architecture solution that is based on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services reference architecture. It creates secure and compliant Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform workload clusters on a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) network.
IBM Technology Zone (TZ) has built a deployment automation system that allows IBMers, RedHat and Partner seller (sellers) teams to select from a wide range of IBM products and enables them to build unique, customized solutions.
The Standard variation of the VPC landing zone deployable architecture uses two Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), a Management VPC, and a Workload VPC to manage the environment and the deployed workload. Each VPC is a multi-zoned, multi-subnet implementation that keeps your workloads secure. A transit gateway connects the VPCs to each other and Virtual Private Endpoints are used connect to IBM Cloud services.
The QuickStart variation of the VSI on VPC landing zone deployable architecture creates a fully customizable Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environment in a single region. The solution provides virtual servers in a secure VPC for your workloads. The QuickStart variation is designed to deploy quickly for demonstration and development.
The Standard variation of the VSI on VPC landing zone deployable architecture is based on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services reference architecture. The architecture creates a customizable and secure infrastructure, with virtual servers, to run your workloads with a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) in multizone regions.
Enterprise capabilities, essential for achieving strategic goals and operating requirements, are outlined in the Generative AI Architecture capability model.
IBM's AI platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools that addresses the capabilities in the enterprise capability model.
AI governance is the ability to monitor and manage AI activities within an organization. It includes processes and procedures to trace and document the origin of data and models deployed within the enterprise; as well as the techniques used to train, validate, and monitor the continuing accuracy of models.
In 2020, IBM introduced the AI maturity framework for enterprise applications with 7 dimensions. With the advent of GenAI, we have aligned the IBM GenAI Architecture with an maturity model for GenAI Adoption.
Large Language Models (LLMs) are often surprisingly knowledgeable about a wide range of topics but they are limited to only the data they were trained on. This means that clients looking to use LLMs with private or proprietary business information cannot use LLMs 'out of the box' to answer questions, generate correspondence, or the like.
A multi-tiered support system in an organization can use a Large Language Model-powered conversational assistant, or chatbot, alongside human agents, offering efficient and comprehensive assistance to end-users.
Generative search is the combination of generative AI models with search capabilities; extending the search and retrieval capabilities of search solutions with the content generation and summarization capabilities of large language models (LLMs).
Modular reasoning, knowledge, and language (MRKL, pronounced "miracle") systems expand the utility of large language models (LLMs) by giving them access to current information and to proprietary information and systems, and adding expertise for specific tasks or types of tasks such as performing mathematical calculations.
Summarization is the ability to condense long documents into a concise summary that captures the key points of the larger work.
AI can revolutionize application development by generating, optimizing, and translating code across the entire software development lifecycle. The adoption of generative AI can lead to consistent software creation, optimal utilization of developer creativity, and enhanced developer skills.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed (RHAL) demystifies the process of Ansible playbook creation through generative AI-powered content recommendations.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) for Z is an AI-assisted mainframe application modernization solution that makes it easier for developers to incrementally modernize and refactor COBOL business services and selectively transform to high-quality Java code optimized for IBM Z.
One of the most exciting advancements in LLMs is the concept of Agents, also known as Assistants. These are specialized versions of Large Language Models (LLMs) that are pre-prompted and fine-tuned to support specific roles.
A data lakehouse is a data platform, which merges the best aspects of data warehouses and data lakes into one data management solution.
Unlock the value of all of your accessible data to gain valuable insights. Discover, govern, and secure your data.
The SAP ready PowerVS variation of the Power Virtual Server for SAP HANA creates a basic and expandable SAP system landscape. The variation builds on the foundation of the VPC landing zone and Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone. PowerVS instances for SAP HANA, SAP NetWeaver, and optionally for shared SAP files are deployed and preconfigured for SAP installation.
PowerVS workspace deployment of the Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone creates VPC services and a Power Virtual Server workspace and interconnects them.
Quickstart deployment of the Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone creates VPC services , a Power Virtual Server workspace and interconnects them. It also deploys a Power Virtual Server of chosen T-shirt size or custom configuration. Supported Os are Aix, IBM i and Linux images.
The Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone as variation 'Extend Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone' creates an additional Power Virtual Server workspace and connects it with already created Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone. It builds on existing Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone deployed as a variation 'Create a new architecture'.
The IBM Well-Architected Framework provides recommendations and best practices to help hybrid cloud architects design secure, performant solutions.
Easily create your own architectures with architecture diagram templates that use simple icons to represent architecture components.
