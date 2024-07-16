Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. However, gaining access to your data or finding your models shouldn’t feel like solving one. A disjointed IT environment creates silos that make it difficult to find and collect the data that you need to train, tune, and leverage your AI.

Watch this episode of AI Academy to learn how an intentional hybrid cloud approach can help your business put it all together and get the most out of its future AI investments by improving operational agility and scalability. Then download our guidebook to help you get started putting what you’ve learned into practice.