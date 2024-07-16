AI Academy
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. However, gaining access to your data or finding your models shouldn’t feel like solving one. A disjointed IT environment creates silos that make it difficult to find and collect the data that you need to train, tune, and leverage your AI.

Watch this episode of AI Academy to learn how an intentional hybrid cloud approach can help your business put it all together and get the most out of its future AI investments by improving operational agility and scalability. Then download our guidebook to help you get started putting what you’ve learned into practice.

  • Stop playing “hide and seek” with data and models
  • Leverage a hybrid cloud architecture to strategically bring data and AI together
  • Hybrid cloud can help maximize the value of your AI investments
Organizations need an integrated, open and intentional hybrid cloud architecture to enable AI deployment at scale. Hillery Hunter Chief Technical Officer IBM Infrastructure
Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

The time to get serious about intentional cloud adoption is now. Learn how a hybrid by design approach can help your organization maximize business value by harnessing the power of generative AI.

Scale your tech with a dynamic duo—AI and hybrid cloud

Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. Learn how the operational agility and scalability of hybrid cloud can help your business get the most value from AI.
How hybrid by design can help tech architectures accelerate outcomes

This is the third in a series of reports on how to design and implement your organization’s “Great Tech Reset,” using a method we call hybrid by design.

How hybrid by design can improve business returns on your tech investments

C-suite leaders continue to navigate a period of intense digital transformation and pressure is high to prove the value of the IT investments.

