The key to harnessing AI’s full potential is integrating it across all your data – whether on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.

In this episode, our host Albert Lawrence and guests Hillery Hunter, CTO for IBM Infrastructure and GM of Innovation, and Ash Minhas, Engagement Leader at IBM Innovation Studio, explore how to overcome the complexities of disparate data environments. Learn about the impact of optimizing your existing technology, the resulting business outcomes, like reduced latency and faster fraud detection, and how a hybrid approach can enable you to build and deploy effective AI models.