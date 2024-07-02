The key to harnessing AI’s full potential is integrating it across all your data – whether on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.
In this episode, our host Albert Lawrence and guests Hillery Hunter, CTO for IBM Infrastructure and GM of Innovation, and Ash Minhas, Engagement Leader at IBM Innovation Studio, explore how to overcome the complexities of disparate data environments. Learn about the impact of optimizing your existing technology, the resulting business outcomes, like reduced latency and faster fraud detection, and how a hybrid approach can enable you to build and deploy effective AI models.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Discover how AI is not just a standalone technology but also has the potential to transform the way you do business. Hosted by Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP of Technology, the podcast blends art and technology and offers insights about AI trends and the trustworthiness of AI in business.