Home IT Infrastructure IT Infrastructure Solutions
Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy
Explore servers Explore storage
Illustration showing how IBM hardware works together

The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with secure hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights.
A guide to modernization

See how modernization and a culture of change work together
Modernize with hybrid cloud for AI

Run on a common platform across hybrid cloud, put artificial intelligence to work – securely and at scale – and modernize in place, at your own pace.

 On-premises IT for hybrid cloud

Keep your business and data protected and resilient across hybrid IT – even during disruption.

 Enterprise AI infrastructure

Infuse AI and automation with your business transformation and data strategy.

 IT infrastructure modernization

Modernize apps, servers and storage in place to integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud and AI.

 Unlock innovation today

As the digital revolution gains momentum, we’ve seen businesses worldwide are intensifying their efforts to deliver intelligent and seamless digital experiences by leveraging data-driven automation.

MOOR Insights: Conquering the Last Mile of the Digital Transformation

MI&S sees one company in particular that could significantly impact the XaaS space—IBM.

 Explore the latest hybrid cloud strategies from IT leaders
Build in security and data protection

With the right servers, storage and technologies, you can apply a zero-trust approach to protect against breaches, keep data private across hybrid ecosystems and unify data protection with cyber resilience.

 Mainframes

Protect critical data and apps with privacy and security across hybrid IT with IBM Z®.

 Storage data protection

Get more than just data storage — unify workload protection and cyber resilience.

 Mainframe storage solutions

Get advanced security capabilities to safeguard your organization’s systems from today’s pervasive security threats.
Technology lifecycle services
Get deep-expertise support for your hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Case studies Private cloud for critical workloads

Tomago Aluminum Company Pty. moves SAP HANA® from public cloud to a private cloud with IBM Power, IBM flash storage and Red Hat for pricing consistency, resiliency and the flexibility to scale up easily.

 Autonomous driving solutions with storage and AI

Continental leverages the flexibility and seamless integration of IBM Storage with containers to modernize its application development without giving up performance, scalability or simplicity.

 Fusing public cloud with unprecedented security

Phoenix Systems provides clients with a Trusted Execution Environment, from the cryptographic co-processors in the LinuxONE server to the support for confidential computing where security is built into every layer of their stack.
Take the next step

Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

 Explore servers Explore storage