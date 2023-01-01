Home Storage Mainframe Storage Solutions Mainframe storage solutions
Get a cloud-native experience, encryption everywhere, cyber resilience, always-on availability and flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes
Flat style illustration featuring the DS8900 storage solution

An integrated mainframe storage solution provides a cloud-native experience, encryption everywhere, cyber resilience, always-on availability and flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes.

Navigate today’s cyber-security threats with an effective cyber resiliency strategy for your mainframe storage. An effective strategy starts with solutions that complement your current IT infrastructure and help decide which storage functions you need to address those threats.  
End-to-end cyber resiliency in IBM Z environments with IBM Storage and Networking Solutions.
Benefits Cloud native storage

Accelerate tasks associated with developing, deploying, and protecting cloud-native applications with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM® Cloud Pak® solutions.

Encryption everywhere

Extending the security and protection capabilities of IBM Z® and IBM Storage helps you protect 100 percent of your data across your hybrid multicloud.

Cyber-resilient storage

Ensure your business can continue to deliver your mission-critical outcomes despite adverse cyber events.

Mainframe storage solutions IBM Storage DS8900F

Enterprise all-flash storage solution for mission-critical hybrid cloud environments, design to use data to build faster, more efficient operations and make smarter business decisions with privacy and security.

IBM TS7700

High performance All Flash and high capacity storage solutions to provide data protection and disaster recovery for your hybrid cloud with virtual tape or object store configurations.

Businesswoman reviewing notes in office
IBM is a Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant Leader

Thanks to its broad portfolio of external enterprise storage arrays for the primary storage market, including DS8900F, IBM has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant.

Resources IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM DS8000

IBM Storage Expert Care offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for select IBM Storage systems, helping optimize system availability and reduce costs.

Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage

IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help clients plan, deploy, support. optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.

Next steps

Explore cyber-resilient mainframe storage and schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Education and training Community Partners