The financial IT services industry has spent the last few years navigating industry disruptions, unforeseen obstacles and wave upon wave of digitization. It’s been challenging, but it's also created opportunities for digital transformation.
Financial institutions that embrace new technologies and modernization gain competitive edge, establish market differentiation and prepare themselves for the new financial frontier. Rather than prioritize investment in traditional middle and back-office functions and operating expenses, a new technology roadmap allows financial institutions to drive operational cost efficiencies, improve regulatory control and shift their focus to new, scalable growth opportunities.
IBM’s suite of innovative consulting and tech services has been helping the financial services industry achieve success for more than 100 years. We can help you introduce hybrid cloud and AI tools to your workflow, operate with greater efficiency and drive growth while minimizing risks.
As exponential technologies drives back-office efficiencies and financial institutions confront disruption from non-traditional players, banks can expand into a more meaningful role in their client’s daily lives.
Partner with IBM Consulting to deliver meaningful and transformative impact faster. With deep expertise in Core Banking and Payments innovation, we can rethink and create the possible.
Deploy breakthrough banking technology solutions that respond to rapidly changing customer and business requirements.
Advance with next generation insurance technology solutions that reduce cost, optimize policyholder experience and enable new market offerings.
Creating reliable and accessible digital channels. Learn how CaixaBank modernizes the call center experience through omnichannel operations.
Lack of insight or critical knowledge can leave portfolios lacking. HSBC is using AI to identify potential high-growth stocks.
A competitive transformation in banking: EBank uses integration and automation to expand its business