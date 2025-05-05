AIOps Solutions

Discover how AI for IT operations deliver the insights you need to help drive exceptional business performance
Improve performance and optimize IT spend

Business performance is IT performance. Now, the explosion of generative AI and the possibilities it brings puts IT under even more pressure to deliver the right business outcomes and the best customer experiences, and do it all at the lowest possible cost.

IBM’s portfolio of AIOps solutions delivers one of the most complete and integrated set of modular automation technologies. Using our AI-powered solutions for more efficient IT operations our customers have achieved new levels of performance.
Now available: IBM Concert

Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.

Learn more about IBM Concert Now available: IBM Instana cost monitoring

Powered by IBM Kubecost, unlock peak Kubernetes performance and cost efficiency through a single observability solution.

Learn more Announcing VMware Optimization with IBM Turbonomic

Enhance productivity and efficiency of VMware environment with real-time and continuous intelligent automation.

Learn more
Use cases
Manage application risks

Security teams spend much of their time plugging holes in application security. Our solutions help prioritize, mitigate and trace application vulnerabilities to ensure resilient operations and reduced security risks. See how generative AI can minimize maintenance efforts and allow for more focus on innovation.

Streamline tech planning, and measure and optimize value streams

Gain transparency over tech and labor spend to align resources, improve budgeting and forecasting, and build technology financial management practices. Then track product profitability and unit economics and align investments accordingly to support the transition from a project-to product-based operating model. See how CoBank transformed their IT budget through greater cost transparency.

Manage public cloud spend

Actively manage costs across all cloud vendors and reduce waste when you tie tech investments to clear business value. Our trusted, easy-to-use FinOps platform helps maximize your cloud strategy and proactively deliver the most efficient use of app resources at every layer of the stack.
See how WPP reduced yearly cloud spend by 30%.

Assure application performance at the lowest cost

Enable infrastructure and operations teams to continuously optimize the resources allocated to their applications. Ensure apps receive exactly what the need for optimal performance and effeciency across your hybrid cloud environment by dynamically matching app demand to infrastructure supply.
See how Natura automated over 5,800 resourcing actions in just 90 days

Resolve application issues before users are impacted

Go beyond just identifying the cause of an incident and leverage automatable actions to help immediately fix issues. Instana streamlines incident resolution with seamless integration options and an extensive action catalog. With smart alerts and automatic detection, it ensures the fastest mean time to resolution.
See how ExaVault achieved a 56.6% MTTR reduction.

Proactively manage incidents with AI-powered insights

Reduce downtime and enhance operational efficiency by leveraging AI-driven insights to augment and automate incident response across your IT environment. IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps accelerates incident resolution by correlating data from multiple sources, pinpointing root causes, and recommending actionable insights in real time. Ensure business continuity with intelligent automation that preemptively resolves issues before they escalate. See how a leading global appliance company saved ~ 1,000 hours per year by automating common repair tasks.

Case studies
A large mirrored building with some people around it
Maximizing performance of critical government services
Learn how IBM Instana and IBM Turbonomic helped APS IT take the stress out of application performance management.
Woman and man using a laptop, working online.
Observability and resource optimization
Learn how BlueIT uses IBM Turbonomic and IBM Instana to assure app performance and cut carbon emissions while executing resourcing decision 60% faster.
Young businesswoman tablet computer while sitting on armchair at office
Save cloud costs and enhance efficiency of IT resources
WPP achieved 30% reduction in cloud spend and efficiently optimized resources using AI-driven sizing recommendations and automated resizing actions with IBM Turbonomic and Apptio Cloudability.
Young woman wearing glasses watching something on her digital tablet (copy space).
Overcoming the challenges of complex environments
Read how SIXT achieved a 70% percent decrease in problem detection and resolution time.
A group of people taking part in a seminar being held in a cosy corner with a large comfortable couch and lots of plants.
Quicker resolutions and maximizing uptime
Read how ExaVault satisfies customer demand to provide automation to billions of mission-critical file transfers.
Woman interacting with robotic assistant at supermarket
Achieving performance and order management excellence
Read how IBM’s Sterling Order Management software (OMS) team smashed order and revenue records during Black Friday.
Resources The Enterprise Guide to AI and IT Automation
Learn how to reposition your IT teams from “cost centers” to “collaborators” and how to tailor, update, or even rethink your approach to your IT and AI strategy.
Traditional versus AI-powered incident management
Learn why the old “break-fix” strategy doesn’t work for modern IT organizations and how an AI-powered solution can help you stay competitive.
Guide to Operationalizing FinOps
When it comes to cloud spend, do you overprovision – and overspend – or risk performance and disappoint users? FinOps can help. Download our new Guide and learn how to begin with the basics, infuse gen AI at every phase, create more sustainable IT, and deliver a long-term, FinOps-for-all approach.
The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024
Read the The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024 to get the complete breakdown of the capabilities of Cloudability& Turbonomic and why Forrester ranks IBM as a leader with “the most complete full-stack CCMO solution.
Observability Mythbusting: Separating fact from fiction
Discover the most common myths – along with the facts – to help you separate fiction from reality in the realm of observability.
The CEO’s Guide to IT Automation
Explore the research-backed guide to generative AI to discover how CEOs can connect IT automation to business strategies to drive improved performance and increase ROI three-fold over five years.
