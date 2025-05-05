Business performance is IT performance. Now, the explosion of generative AI and the possibilities it brings puts IT under even more pressure to deliver the right business outcomes and the best customer experiences, and do it all at the lowest possible cost.
IBM’s portfolio of AIOps solutions delivers one of the most complete and integrated set of modular automation technologies. Using our AI-powered solutions for more efficient IT operations our customers have achieved new levels of performance.
Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
Powered by IBM Kubecost, unlock peak Kubernetes performance and cost efficiency through a single observability solution.
Enhance productivity and efficiency of VMware environment with real-time and continuous intelligent automation.
Security teams spend much of their time plugging holes in application security. Our solutions help prioritize, mitigate and trace application vulnerabilities to ensure resilient operations and reduced security risks. See how generative AI can minimize maintenance efforts and allow for more focus on innovation.
Gain transparency over tech and labor spend to align resources, improve budgeting and forecasting, and build technology financial management practices. Then track product profitability and unit economics and align investments accordingly to support the transition from a project-to product-based operating model. See how CoBank transformed their IT budget through greater cost transparency.
Actively manage costs across all cloud vendors and reduce waste when you tie tech investments to clear business value. Our trusted, easy-to-use FinOps platform helps maximize your cloud strategy and proactively deliver the most efficient use of app resources at every layer of the stack.
See how WPP reduced yearly cloud spend by 30%.
Enable infrastructure and operations teams to continuously optimize the resources allocated to their applications. Ensure apps receive exactly what the need for optimal performance and effeciency across your hybrid cloud environment by dynamically matching app demand to infrastructure supply.
See how Natura automated over 5,800 resourcing actions in just 90 days
Go beyond just identifying the cause of an incident and leverage automatable actions to help immediately fix issues. Instana streamlines incident resolution with seamless integration options and an extensive action catalog. With smart alerts and automatic detection, it ensures the fastest mean time to resolution.
See how ExaVault achieved a 56.6% MTTR reduction.
Reduce downtime and enhance operational efficiency by leveraging AI-driven insights to augment and automate incident response across your IT environment. IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps accelerates incident resolution by correlating data from multiple sources, pinpointing root causes, and recommending actionable insights in real time. Ensure business continuity with intelligent automation that preemptively resolves issues before they escalate. See how a leading global appliance company saved ~ 1,000 hours per year by automating common repair tasks.
Start delivering proactive, continuous application performance now.