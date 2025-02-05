Saudi Arabia’s economy has been heavily reliant on oil revenues, exposing it to market volatility. The country set out to diversify its economy with digital transformation at the core.

Digital transformation is at the foundation of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to transform and ensure future economic growth and competitiveness on a global scale. According to the General Authority for Statistics, the digital economy contributes 14% to the country’s GDP figures. This digital push is in line with national and global trends towards a more connected and technologically advanced world as more people live, play, shop and work online.

One factor fueling the rise of the digital economy is the increased use of electronic payments. The Kingdom’s youthful and mobile-first society is moving away from the tradition of relying on cash for daily transactions and embracing digital banking as a preference.

The move toward cashless transactions isn’t a recent phenomenon. It became the norm before the COVID-19 pandemic, with adoption rates soaring over 70% between February 2019 and January 2020. The pandemic then hypercharged the trend, leading to digital payments increasing by 75% in 2020 and cash withdrawals decreasing by a third in 2020. After the pandemic, the use of digital payments hasn’t abated and is going from strength to strength. The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recently announced that retail consumer electronic payments had reached 70% of total retail payments in 2023, up from 62% in 2022.

As a result, there has been increased demand for integrated and secure digital products and services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses at every touchpoint, such as:

Digital wallets

Payment gateways

Points of sale systems

Cross-border payments

Embedded finance

Open banking

Fintech solutions

This market opportunity led to the formation of neoleap in 2021. A subsidiary of Alrajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank and the biggest bank in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, neoleap aims to enhance digital financial inclusion by providing innovative and secure payment solutions. It’s also the cornerstone of the bank’s open banking offering. Since its formation, it has become the prominent digital payments company in the country.

neoleap understood the need to innovate to keep up with the country’s increased demand for digital payments. After a thorough efficiency analysis, the company identified the need to build its agile integration platform or credit card middleware.