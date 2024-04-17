Home Middleware App Connect IBM App Connect

Rapidly connect apps and data to automate your business

Eliminate digital silos to power your business

IBM App Connect is an industry-leading integration solution that connects any of your applications and data, no matter where they reside. With hundreds of prebuilt connectors and customizable templates, App Connect helps users of all skill levels rapidly connect Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and build integration flows.

  • Simple SaaS integration with a no-code interface.
  • Deployable on-premises and on any cloud or as a Service (aaS) as a highly scalable, fully managed Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
  • AI-powered tooling to simplify flow development, mapping and data transformation.
  • Supports multiple integration technologies such as API-led, event-driven messaging, and more.
Based on G2’s 2024 Spring Reports

Connect your apps to automate your business
IBM completes acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods, bolstering its Automation, Data and AI portfolios.
200+ Connectors for commonly used applications. 67% Faster release of features. Client spotlight: Tabadul 23% Faster time to resolution. Client spotlight: IBM Dev support
Accelerate integrations with prebuilt connectors

Leverage AI-powered transformation capabilities and hundreds of prebuilt, metadata-aware connectors and templates to accelerate time to value.

Simplify integrations with AI-powered mapping

Transform complex data expressions with intelligent mapping recommendations between sources and destination apps.

 Easily manage and monitor your environments and ecosystem

With hybrid management capabilities, admins can easily manage integrations across cloud and on-premises environments, saving significant operational and administration overhead.

 Enable collaboration among business and technical users

Democratize integration with powerful no-code capabilities and an intuitive UI for business technologists and citizen integrators.

 Flexible deployment options where your data lives

Deploy IBM App Connect wherever your data lives with flexible options that include on-premises, in the cloud, and any hybrid cloud environment or aaS as a highly scalable, fully managed iPaaS on AWS.

 Subscription & Support (S&S)

Included with the purchase of IBM App Connect, S&S provides real-time access to new software versions, releases and fixes, plus 24x7x365 technical support to help maximize software performance.

Case studies
Reflective glass building (modern architecture reflecting the sky)
Highbroad

The backlight manufacturer increased production efficiency with seamless connectivity across departments, enabling robust data analysis and monitoring.
Highbroad success story

Two experiences, one platform

A no-code, AI-guided experience Use hundreds of prebuilt, AI-powered connectors and templates to accelerate SaaS integration and automation across your business. Drag and drop prebuilt components to create integrations in minutes and make SaaS integration easyEasily design workflows with prebuilt connectors, pre-discovered events and application programming interfaces (APIs). Leverage AI-powered mapping assistance and data transformation capabilities when designing integration flows. Learn how to build no-code integrations quickly and easily with App Connect Designer.
An advanced, fully customizable code platform Harness a lightweight, fast-performing engine that easily scales to support your growing needs. Enable support for multiple types of data integration, including event, application programming interfaces (APIs), services, sync/async, transactional batch processing and more. Auto-generate sample and mock data for a wide range of scenarios. Map data fields and transform data formats exchanged between applications, such as XML, JSON, CSV, EDIFACT, SWIFT and other industry protocols, with AI-powered tooling. Build custom integrations with App Connect Enterprise Toolkit.
Get started with IBM App Connect

Power your integration initiatives with an iPaaS that connects all your applications and data no matter where they reside.

