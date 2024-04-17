Rapidly connect apps and data to automate your business
IBM App Connect is an industry-leading integration solution that connects any of your applications and data, no matter where they reside. With hundreds of prebuilt connectors and customizable templates, App Connect helps users of all skill levels rapidly connect Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and build integration flows.
Connect your apps to automate your business
Leverage AI-powered transformation capabilities and hundreds of prebuilt, metadata-aware connectors and templates to accelerate time to value.
Transform complex data expressions with intelligent mapping recommendations between sources and destination apps.
With hybrid management capabilities, admins can easily manage integrations across cloud and on-premises environments, saving significant operational and administration overhead.
Democratize integration with powerful no-code capabilities and an intuitive UI for business technologists and citizen integrators.
Deploy IBM App Connect wherever your data lives with flexible options that include on-premises, in the cloud, and any hybrid cloud environment or aaS as a highly scalable, fully managed iPaaS on AWS.
Included with the purchase of IBM App Connect, S&S provides real-time access to new software versions, releases and fixes, plus 24x7x365 technical support to help maximize software performance.
The backlight manufacturer increased production efficiency with seamless connectivity across departments, enabling robust data analysis and monitoring.
IBM Development Support uses App Connect to integrate systems and automate notifications to enhance ticket resolution speed by 23%.
TINE is democratizing data and streamlining operations and business processes across a complex supply chain with enhanced, real-time integration capabilities.
Tabadul improved information exchange in import and export procedures, speeding up time to market for application changes, products and services.