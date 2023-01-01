As many organizations are discovering, digital transformation fuels innovation and boosts speed to market. In the process, data often gets trapped in silos, impeding the ability of users, both inside and outside the business, to access the information they need.
With IBM® integration solutions, you can connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely.
Unlock the full potential of your APIs with API management
Read real automation and integration client success stories
Power your digital transformation with a comprehensive API strategy, managing all your APIs from a unified and centrally visible solution.
Map and transform data between applications and systems across private, public and hybrid cloud environments.
Ensure critical business data is protected through its journey and that it will reliably arrive in the right place, at the right time.
Put events to work for your business, powering hyper-responsive applications that can react to changes in the world.
Connect applications and data with a powerful, AI-automated integration platform.
A fully composable solution that detects new trends, customer issues or competitive threats between disparate events.
Skillfully and safely move information between applications with high-performance messaging for hybrid and multicloud environments.
Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.
Connect across any cloud or on-premises environment with a comprehensive set of integration tools within a unified experience.
Meet high, enterprise-grade security needs with an industry leading application gateway for modern, traditional and hybrid cloud workloads.
Gartner names IBM a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management for the eighth time in a row.
IBM named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Full Lifecycle API Management.
Learn how Norsk Tipping accelerates data processing and delivers more responsive user experiences.
Beyond producing great vehicles, the company wanted to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.
Norwegian dairy company goes from ad hoc integrations to streamlined operations, connecting across 7,000 dairy farms and 30 processing plants.
Learn how API management can power digital transformation.
Learn how integration platform as a service (iPaaS) can simplify integration across on-premises and cloud environments.
Learn how EDA can power hyper-responsive, cloud-native applications.
Learn about REST APIs, including design principles, how they work, and best practices for using them.
Learn how application integration drives increased operational efficiency by enabling seamless data and workflow exchange between different applications.