Integration is essential

As many organizations are discovering, digital transformation fuels innovation and boosts speed to market. In the process, data often gets trapped in silos, impeding the ability of users, both inside and outside the business, to access the information they need.

With IBM® integration solutions, you can connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely.
Capabilities API management

Power your digital transformation with a comprehensive API strategy, managing all your APIs from a unified and centrally visible solution.

 iPaaS and application integration

Map and transform data between applications and systems across private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

 Enterprise messaging

Ensure critical business data is protected through its journey and that it will reliably arrive in the right place, at the right time.

 Event integration

Put events to work for your business, powering hyper-responsive applications that can react to changes in the world.
IBM API Connect® Create, manage, secure and socialize APIs to power digital transformation on premises and across clouds.
IBM App Connect

Connect applications and data with a powerful, AI-automated integration platform.

Featured Let's explore IBM Event Automation

A fully composable solution that detects new trends, customer issues or competitive threats between disparate events.

Featured Let's explore IBM MQ

Skillfully and safely move information between applications with high-performance messaging for hybrid and multicloud environments.

Let's explore IBM Aspera®

Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.

Let's explore IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration

Connect across any cloud or on-premises environment with a comprehensive set of integration tools within a unified experience.

Let's explore IBM DataPower® Gateway

Meet high, enterprise-grade security needs with an industry leading application gateway for modern, traditional and hybrid cloud workloads.

What analysts are saying 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Gartner names IBM a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management for the eighth time in a row.

 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities

IBM named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Full Lifecycle API Management.
Client success stories Norsk Tipping

Learn how Norsk Tipping accelerates data processing and delivers more responsive user experiences.

FAW-Volkswagen

Beyond producing great vehicles, the company wanted to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.

TINE

Norwegian dairy company goes from ad hoc integrations to streamlined operations, connecting across 7,000 dairy farms and 30 processing plants.

Learn more What is API management?

Learn how API management can power digital transformation.

 Visit the learn hub What is iPaaS?

Learn how integration platform as a service (iPaaS) can simplify integration across on-premises and cloud environments.

 Visit the learn hub What is event-driven architecture?

Learn how EDA can power hyper-responsive, cloud-native applications.

 Visit the learn hub What is a REST API

Learn about REST APIs, including design principles, how they work, and best practices for using them.

 Visit the learn hub What is application integration

Learn how application integration drives increased operational efficiency by enabling seamless data and workflow exchange between different applications.

Discover how you can use these integration solutions to achieve new levels of business performance

