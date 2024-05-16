With web application attacks making up 39% of all breaches in 2021¹, IBM® DataPower® Gateway helps businesses meet their security and integration needs. Enterprise-grade security, control and comprehensive transport and data protocol support include IBM MQ, Apache Kafka and traditional business critical data formats.
financial institutions worldwide use IBM DataPower.
different industries have companies that use IBM DataPower.
countries with DataPower deployments.
Enterprise-grade security with the highest level of assurance certification to protect your critical business applications.
High-speed message transformation and transport protocol bridging helps deploy news services rapidly.
A single, drop-in gateway helps simplify the topology and operations, resulting in cost savings and reduced risk.
Speed problem determination with near-real time visibility of transactions through centralized operations.
Enforce security across messaging protocols with a DMZ-ready gateway.
Enables message and protocol mediation by bridging modern and traditional application standards.
Ensure consistent application performance and service protection with traffic control and routing.
Authentication and authorization decision point for all standards, including OAuth and LDAP.
Allows customers to inspect DataPower transactions in full detail including payload and all metadata information.
A flexible, configuration-driven experience that reduces the skills barrier and speeds time to value.
IBM DataPower Gateway versions
Physical
Hardware offering for the DMZ with specialized security and message optimization.
Virtual
Physical appliance capabilities as containers or virtual machines across any deployment.
Version features
Physical
Virtual
Federal Bank creates an API banking system to better integrate with other organizations and ecosystems.
1LINK enables fast, affordable integration with API platform.
Q8 Italia leads an enterprise-wide move to IBM Cloud Pak for Integration.
Get this API management solution for your entire API lifecycle from creation to management.
Connect all of your apps and data with this simple, smart and scalable integration solution.
Enable business and IT teams to put events to work, detecting and responding to new trends, customer issues or competitive threats in real-time.
Take advantage of enterprise-grade messaging that skillfully and safely moves data between apps.
Extend your investment and scale with confidence by adding IBM DataPower Gateway.