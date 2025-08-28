IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platform As A Service, Q3 2025

Artificial Intelligence Cloud

IBM has been named a Leader in the Q3 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and is top ranked across all vendors in the Current Offering category.

Notably, we are only one of three vendors in the Leaders segment. This recognition marks a major milestone in our commitment to help enterprises transform integration, accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of AI. 

We see this recognition as a strong validation of our acquisition strategy, uniting the IBM and webMethods integration portfolios to deliver a seamless, unified experience that redefines integration for the AI era.

IBM’s strategic leap forward 

The iPaaS market is evolving and growing rapidly, and we believe IBM’s recognition as a Leader in Forrester’s Wave reflects the strength of our strategy and investments. With the acquisition of webMethods and the launch of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, we continue to focus on AI and innovation. The Forrester report outlines our vision to support all integrations with a single control plane and points to our capabilities in AI services for adaptive automation.  

Building on our debut of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration at IBM Think 2025, we are thrilled to have more great news to add to our rapid pace of innovation. In just the last few months we’ve released AI agents that our customers are calling “game-changing,” our AI Gateway that offers a single point of control for organizations to access AI services, and a single control plane for every runtime, everywhere. Our roadmap is packed with new AI agents across the lifecycle, MCP server support, a global integration asset catalog redesigned for agents as users, and powerful developer experience enhancements such as our new API Developer Studio. We are growing, building, and investing. No one does integration like IBM. 

6 key areas Forrester noted 

  1. Broad integration capabilities: Citing capabilities, Forrester wrote, “webMethods offers strong and broad integration support through powerful API management, multiple types of message brokers, and B2B that supports EDI, managed file transfer, and partner management with partner self-service.” This means IT leaders can consolidate disparate tools and reduce complexity at scale. 
  2. AI-driven automation: Powered by watsonx and deep integration to additional IBM AI services, IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration leverages trusted AI to power enterprise transformation. We believe that AI must deliver value holistically, and Forrester noted that our “AI assistance throughout the software development lifecycle.” From adaptive automation to autonomous AI agents, we’re helping teams build smarter, faster and with fewer errors.
  3. Strong Developer Experience (DX): Forrester cited our “step debugger, a testing framework with mocking and code coverage analysis, and end-to-end transaction visualization support quality code and operations.” These features give developers the confidence to build and deploy complex integrations efficiently.
  4. Customer success built in: The Forrester report also stated that IBM offers “superior support for customer adoption, with customer success managers (CSMs) for every customer, an adoption methodology, included services to ensure rapid value for new customers, and more.” Our commitment to customers ensures faster time to value and stronger long-term relationships for shared success. 
  5. Unified platform vision: Evaluating our strategy, Forrester noted, “IBM’s vision is to support all integration patterns with a single control plane and support from AI.” To achieve this, we have built our Hybrid Control Plane, which helps eliminate silos, reduce total cost of ownership, and deliver a truly cohesive experience. 
  6. Simple, scalable pricing: In a world of opaque and complex pricing, Forrester highlighted that IBM “offers simple pricing metered by transaction volume.” Our aim is to give customers predictability and scalability, making it easier for organizations to start small and grow with confidence.

What this means for tech leaders 

IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ is more than a badge. We believe it’s a signal that our vision and execution are exactly what customers are looking for in today's iPaaS. Whether you're building agents and automations, scaling systems across hybrid environments, or turning legacy apps into legendary growth drivers, IBM is the right choice to help power every part of your business.

Why customers love IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration 

Beyond analyst recognition, we’re proud to highlight customers around the globe that are getting results that fuel their success:

  • “[IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration] gives us the long-term stability to outperform our competitors in both good and difficult times—and the agility to respond with lightning speed to customer demands, partner requests, and regulatory changes. No one else offers anything like such robust and comprehensive solution platforms.” Haim Inger, Chief Technology Officer, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings Ltd. Read the Clal case study.
  • “[IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration] is the umbilical cord that connects us to our customers...” - Roman Poon, - Head of Application Support for Logistics Systems PharmLog Pharma Logistik GmbH. Read the PharmLog case study.
  • “We manage a complex and evolving landscape and we’ve been able to build integrated business processes and sustain them over time.” Dave Laycock, Senior Data Architect, Nutrien. Read the Nutrien case study.

What’s next 

We’re honored by Forrester’s recognition and we want to thank our customers, partners and community members who continue to power our growth.

As the iPaaS landscape rapidly shifts, now is the time to learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration and see how we can help your organization accelerate innovation with an award-winning AI integration foundation.

Want to learn more in person? Join the rest of the innovative IBM community at IBM TechXchange in Orlando Oct 6-9, to experience the energy, excitement, and a first look at what’s next.

*

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .