IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platform As A Service, Q3 2025

IBM has been named a Leader in the Q3 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and is top ranked across all vendors in the Current Offering category.
Notably, we are only one of three vendors in the Leaders segment. This recognition marks a major milestone in our commitment to help enterprises transform integration, accelerate innovation and unlock the full potential of AI.
We see this recognition as a strong validation of our acquisition strategy, uniting the IBM and webMethods integration portfolios to deliver a seamless, unified experience that redefines integration for the AI era.
The iPaaS market is evolving and growing rapidly, and we believe IBM’s recognition as a Leader in Forrester’s Wave reflects the strength of our strategy and investments. With the acquisition of webMethods and the launch of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, we continue to focus on AI and innovation. The Forrester report outlines our vision to support all integrations with a single control plane and points to our capabilities in AI services for adaptive automation.
Building on our debut of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration at IBM Think 2025, we are thrilled to have more great news to add to our rapid pace of innovation. In just the last few months we’ve released AI agents that our customers are calling “game-changing,” our AI Gateway that offers a single point of control for organizations to access AI services, and a single control plane for every runtime, everywhere. Our roadmap is packed with new AI agents across the lifecycle, MCP server support, a global integration asset catalog redesigned for agents as users, and powerful developer experience enhancements such as our new API Developer Studio. We are growing, building, and investing. No one does integration like IBM.
IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ is more than a badge. We believe it’s a signal that our vision and execution are exactly what customers are looking for in today's iPaaS. Whether you're building agents and automations, scaling systems across hybrid environments, or turning legacy apps into legendary growth drivers, IBM is the right choice to help power every part of your business.
Beyond analyst recognition, we’re proud to highlight customers around the globe that are getting results that fuel their success:
We’re honored by Forrester’s recognition and we want to thank our customers, partners and community members who continue to power our growth.
As the iPaaS landscape rapidly shifts, now is the time to learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration and see how we can help your organization accelerate innovation with an award-winning AI integration foundation.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .