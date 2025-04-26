Nutrien aims to feed a world that will grow to 10 billion people by 2050, providing essential resources for nutritious and plentiful food production. As a global leader in crop inputs and services, Nutrien focuses on sustainable harvests by producing and distributing 26 million tonnes annually of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products in the agriculture industry. With a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities, Nutrien aims to excel in service and sustainability.
15 years of growth by merger and successful global expansion has contributed to a complex IT landscape at Nutrien. This growth makes the integration of a multitude of processes and technologies for the company and its business partners extremely complex and challenging.
This integration is crucial when enabling growth strategies and ambitious service initiatives across that diverse backdrop of evolving legacy technologies.
Nutrien has streamlined its complex IT landscape by implementing the webMethods Integration platform, B2B and MFT (Secured managed file transfer). This comprehensive integration platform has enabled Nutrien to connect multiple ERPs, cloud platforms and legacy systems, helping ensure seamless integration across its supply chain operations, customer relationships and data management.
Dave Laycock, the senior data architect at Nutrien, highlights the significant contribution of IBM webMethods to its success: “We manage a complex and evolving landscape and we’ve been able to build integrated business processes and sustain them over time. Production support is also critical, and we’ve added many systems that just keep running well.”
New business partners with specific integration needs are constantly added and updated. These factors play into the strengths of IBM webMethods, which provides scalability and offers a complete and current list of connectors for all leading technologies, ERPs and hybrid cloud landscapes.
Dave Laycock states, “[IBM] webMethods has endured at Nutrien because it has an evergreen product suite that supports our older technologies and anticipates and accommodates all kinds of new interfaces that are emerging. The catalog of diverse apps that are supported by [IBM] webMethods API adapters and connectors allow our team to never say ‘no’ when a customer requests an API connection. It allows them to abstract the complexity from the applications and provide a better user experience to our employees and wholesale customers.”
Nutrien has achieved significant operational efficiencies by integrating its complex IT landscape with IBM webMethods. As Dave Laycock noted, “We’ve been using [IBM] webMethods for over 20 years, and it’s been a reliable and flexible solution for us.” He adds, “We now have a catalog of 157 [IBM] webMethods connectors to promptly meet the integration needs of the business. We have been consistently adding 20 new integration solutions to production in each of the last 3 years.”
With its integration challenges addressed, Nutrien is now well-positioned to focus on its long-term goals, including sustainability, innovation and expansion to new global markets. Nutrien can connect anything faster thanks to its open, standards-based integration platform.
Nutrien Ltd. (link resides outside of ibm.com), is a Canadian fertilizer company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and is the largest producer of potash and third largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world. With over 2,000 retail locations across North America, South America and Australia, Nutrien serves growers worldwide and has more than 23,500 employees. Founded with an emphasis on sustainability, Nutrien operates a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities, positioning itself to efficiently serve the needs of growers. With a presence in over 50 countries, Nutrien produces and distributes about 26 million tonnes annually of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for global agricultural, industrial and feed customers.
