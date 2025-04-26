Nutrien has streamlined its complex IT landscape by implementing the webMethods Integration platform, B2B and MFT (Secured managed file transfer). This comprehensive integration platform has enabled Nutrien to connect multiple ERPs, cloud platforms and legacy systems, helping ensure seamless integration across its supply chain operations, customer relationships and data management.

Dave Laycock, the senior data architect at Nutrien, highlights the significant contribution of IBM webMethods to its success: “We manage a complex and evolving landscape and we’ve been able to build integrated business processes and sustain them over time. Production support is also critical, and we’ve added many systems that just keep running well.”

New business partners with specific integration needs are constantly added and updated. These factors play into the strengths of IBM webMethods, which provides scalability and offers a complete and current list of connectors for all leading technologies, ERPs and hybrid cloud landscapes.

Dave Laycock states, “[IBM] webMethods has endured at Nutrien because it has an evergreen product suite that supports our older technologies and anticipates and accommodates all kinds of new interfaces that are emerging. The catalog of diverse apps that are supported by [IBM] webMethods API adapters and connectors allow our team to never say ‘no’ when a customer requests an API connection. It allows them to abstract the complexity from the applications and provide a better user experience to our employees and wholesale customers.”