As demands for better experiences, greater productivity and stronger growth increase, leaders need technology that connects their organizations like never before. But today, most rely on a variety of platforms, systems, teams and lines of code to meet their integration needs. It’s a chaos of connectivity, made worse through a wide array of integrations that live across clouds, systems and geographies.

IBM® webMethods provides a hybrid, enterprise iPaaS to address these challenges. It provides a unified interface and control plane for all of your integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–across all geographies, hybrid multi-cloud hosting environments, user personas and teams.

A single way of working helps you avoid chaos, risk and rising costs. With hybrid control at the core, you can launch new products, tap into new revenue streams and compete in new markets without massive changes to your tech stack and without introducing new security risks.

