Create connected experiences for your customers, employees and partners with an enterprise-grade iPaaS that integrates anything, anywhere, anyway you want
Conquer the chaos of connectivity

As demands for better experiences, greater productivity and stronger growth increase, leaders need technology that connects their organizations like never before. But today, most rely on a variety of platforms, systems, teams and lines of code to meet their integration needs. It’s a chaos of connectivity, made worse through a wide array of integrations that live across clouds, systems and geographies. 

IBM® webMethods provides a hybrid, enterprise iPaaS to address these challenges.  It provides a unified interface and control plane for all of your integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–across all geographies, hybrid multi-cloud hosting environments, user personas and teams. 

A single way of working helps you avoid chaos, risk and rising costs. With hybrid control at the core, you can launch new products, tap into new revenue streams and compete in new markets without massive changes to your tech stack and without introducing new security risks.
Get to know webMethods iPaaS

Benefits Build better experiences

Deploy a composable architecture that brings building blocks so you can say “yes” to real-time business demands and build better experiences for customers, employees and partners.  

 Adapt more quickly

Increase agility to work the way you want. With a unified hybrid platform, you get a seamless flow of data so you can make informed decisions and take action immediately. Develop your integrations by using any tooling you prefer, and then deploy them in any cloud or region in a click. 

 Increase productivity

Enable more users to get more done, together, with less work. With a unified integration platform, you can build applications and experiences, and deploy them as APIs in one motion. Automate workflows using generative AI, but manage them centrally to avoid shadow integrations.

 Maintain control and reduce risk

Empower your organization with centralized control and distributed execution. Get full visibility across your integrations, APIs and data pipelines. A unified experience for all integrations offers compliance without chaos. 

Capabilities

Application integration Connect cloud and on-premises applications, synchronize data, enable rapid deployment and govern multi-cloud landscapes easily with webMethods integration.
API management Securely expose your APIs with end-to-end visibility APIs across clouds, runtimes and geographies, attract new customers and add new revenue streams.
B2B integration Quickly onboard new partners and transmit electronic business documents—such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices—with customers, distributors and trading partners without any hardware investment, maintenance or upgrades.
Managed file transfer Quickly and securely transfer files of any size in a secure, governed and encrypted cloud-based platform. Using webMethods MFT, organizations can speed up onboarding, time to market and value for mission-critical files.
Next steps

For more information on how IBM webMethods can resolve and streamline your organization's integration needs, contact us.

