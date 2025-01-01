Built on an agentic framework, the API Agent automates key tasks across the API lifecycle. It works through a conversational interface, helping your team quickly generate specs, validate APIs, detect issues, apply governance and test. By handling repetitive work and providing expert guidance, API Agent shortens development cycles, reduces errors, and lets your developers focus on building better APIs faster.
API sprawl is a growing challenge that leads to silos, duplication, and wasted effort. Developers often rebuild APIs that already exist because they lack visibility over the API estate. API Agent solves this problem by allowing users to describe their needs in natural language. The agent will intelligently search the API ecosystem, recommend relevant existing APIs for reuse, and help teams build faster, thereby improving efficiency.
Whether you're using a design-first or code-first approach, API Agent accelerates every step. Describe what you need in natural language, and the Agent takes care of the rest. For design-first, API Agent generates a complete Open API specification, mocked responses, and rich documentation—all before a single line of backend code is written. For code-first, API Agent connects to backend data sources, generates the Open API spec, builds the backend application code, and deploys it, saving developers days of manual work.
API Agent offers a complete testing solution to improve the quality and reliability of APIs with minimal manual effort. It can automatically generate test cases based on API semantics and expected behavior, and execute these test cases to catch issues early on.
API Agent offers a complete testing solution to improve the quality and reliability of APIs with minimal manual effort. It can automatically generate test cases based on API semantics and expected behavior, and execute these test cases to catch issues early on.
Check out the API Agent for yourself and see how much time and effort you can save.