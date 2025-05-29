Since its founding in 1987, Clal Insurance has risen to become a top insurance and financial services company. The company built its reputation on embracing innovation and digital transformation early on, earning industry recognition and awards along the way.

However, the past decade brought challenges that even the forward-thinking insurers couldn’t have anticipated. Clal Insurance found itself weathering a perfect storm: a global financial crisis, aggressive regulatory changes and the challenge of operating in a low-to-zero-interest-rate environment.

These pressures created an urgent new reality. The company needed to maintain strict compliance with service level agreements (SLAs) or risk facing hefty fines. They had to achieve the kind of agility that could help the company compete with emerging insurtechs. More importantly, they needed to drastically reduce the time to market for their products and services.

It became clear that Clal needed more than incremental improvements; they needed transformation. And they needed a trusted partner who could deliver the right solution at the right moment. With the IBM® webMethods Hybrid Integration platform, Clal found the technological foundation they were looking for.