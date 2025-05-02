IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration reimagines integration for the AI era. Bridging the gap between legacy systems and next-gen integration patterns, it reduces integration sprawl, boosts productivity and scales dynamically to meet evolving business needs—optimizing workflows, balancing human expertise with AI and accelerating innovation across your hybrid landscape.
Manage, monitor and fix integrations across patterns, vendors and hybrid deployments
Replace static workflows with event-driven automation for real-time business.
Assemble and reconfigure APIs and events like building blocks to create flexible integrations
Guide AI-powered automation or instruct agents to complete key integration tasks
A unified hybrid control plane increases productivity and enables strong governance for security and compliance. Gain unprecedented visibility and E2E monitoring of APIs, apps, and files distributed across hybrid, multicloud landscapes.
IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying webMethods.
By consolidating onto a single SaaS-based integration platform and improving the quality of integrations, the composite reduces application downtime by 40%.
The interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of USD 3.81 million over three years versus costs of USD 1.38 million.
webMethods reduces the time required for complex integration projects from three months to two months for the composite organization.
Dynamic, scalable integration that adapts to evolving business needs. AI-powered, API-driven automation. Experience IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.