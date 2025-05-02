Reimagine integration for the AI era
AI-powered automation scales agility across APIs, apps, events, files, and B2B/EDI
Big dirt beds that have grids or graphs over them and a digger scraping one

AI + Integration = The future of automation, May 22, 2025 11:00 AM EDT

What’s the rush? The future of automation is already here — and it’s powered by AI + integration. Join us for an insightful webinar featuring IBM’s leading integration experts.

Unlock innovation with agentic AI

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration reimagines integration for the AI era. Bridging the gap between legacy systems and next-gen integration patterns, it reduces integration sprawl, boosts productivity and scales dynamically to meet evolving business needs—optimizing workflows, balancing human expertise with AI and accelerating innovation across your hybrid landscape.   
Manage everything 

Manage, monitor and fix integrations across patterns, vendors and hybrid deployments

 
React instantly 

Replace static workflows with event-driven automation for real-time business.
Reuse and repurpose 

Assemble and reconfigure APIs and events like building blocks to create flexible integrations
Go agentic, with care 

Guide AI-powered automation or instruct agents to complete key integration tasks
Manage your integrations across on-prem and multi-cloud with agentic AI

A unified hybrid control plane increases productivity and enables strong governance for security and compliance. Gain unprecedented visibility and E2E monitoring of APIs, apps, and files distributed across hybrid, multicloud landscapes.

Seamless integration for mission-critical workloads 

Manage complex integrations with ease

Take control of your integration chaos with cloud-first application integration that connects all your applications to handle even the most complex hybrid integration orchestration. Integrate your applications, automate your work.

Take control of your API lifecycle

Seamlessly develop, manage, secure and socialize all your API types, wherever they live. Gen AI capabilities automate manual tasks, saving time and ensuring quality.

Build stronger B2B engagements

Enable a seamless and rapid connection with any trading partner, whether they’re using new, old or complex systems—without any onboarding delays. Securely and reliably transfer business documents such as purchase orders, invoices and shipping notices. 

Simplify and secure file transfers 

Speed up onboarding and time to market and value by ensuring that your mission-critical files arrive where they need to be. Quickly and securely transfer files of any size in a secure, governed and encrypted cloud-based platform.

Infuse events to scale agility 

Standardize, publish, and securely share events across your organization. Empower teams with self-service access while maintaining robust controls and governance. 

Total Economic Impact of IBM Integration

Access the Forrester Total Economic Impact study
176% Return on investment (ROI)

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying webMethods.

 40% Reduction in application downtime

By consolidating onto a single SaaS-based integration platform and improving the quality of integrations, the composite reduces application downtime by 40%.

 USD2.4M Net present value (NPV)

The interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of USD 3.81 million over three years versus costs of USD 1.38 million.

 33% Reduction in time to complete a complex integration project

webMethods reduces the time required for complex integration projects from three months to two months for the composite organization.

Real customers. Real results.

How luxury cruises rely on API-led integration

Moving mountains with cloud integration

Shifting hybrid integration into gear with the right iPaaS

Digitally positioned for sustainable logistics

Take the next step

Dynamic, scalable integration that adapts to evolving business needs. AI-powered, API-driven automation. Experience IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.

