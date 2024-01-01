Take control of your integration chaos with cloud-first application integration that connects all your applications—the ones that are weeks old, or decades old. IBM® webMethods Integration is easy enough that anyone can use it, but advanced enough to handle even the most complex hybrid integration orchestration. Integrate your applications, automate your work.
IBM webMethods Integration solution brief
Overcome five hybrid multicloud roadblocks
Use the tooling you prefer (online or offline) to design and develop integrations—and then deploy them anywhere, without having to build the same thing twice. Eliminate limitations so you can deliver amazing customer experiences quickly.
Monitor all your integrations across the world through a single pane of glass. See and control all your runtimes and cross-platform integrations so you can debug faster and stick to your SLAs. Protect your multicloud and hybrid integrations with security your CSO will love.
Comply with regional data requirements by using local runtimes for your integrations, regardless of where they are hosted. Deploy faster and scale up or down in minutes with zero-footprint edge servers so you can move first in the market.
Don’t drop balls while juggling integrations from different teams. Choose your own user interface—either advanced, low code or no code—and allows business and IT to work together on the same platform.
The IBM webMethods integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a unified, AI-enabled enterprise integration platform that transcends geographies, clouds, hybrid environments, integration patterns, and more. It’s a new type of solution altogether that integrates your entire enterprise.
Take advantage of ready-to-use integration connectors for on prem or SaaS application (along with hundreds of recipes to jump-start your progress) to connect without coding.
Reuse the services you build anywhere with a single integration runtime that can run any way you need—as a microservice, an on-prem integration, in a private cloud container or in public clouds. Do it reliably with a DevOps model that uses a repository for versioning and dependencies.
Business users and developers that are new to the field can use an intuitive drag and drop UI with AI-enhanced mapping or a natural language UI to create new workflows. This smart, no-code approach builds error-free integrations faster.
Include integrations directly in the applications that your team is building to build better, more user-friendly products. Integrate data from more than 200 systems, apps and devices—without worrying about infrastructure.
Create and run integrations in a hybrid or multicloud environment for the duration that you need without ripping and replacing everything. That means you can move key applications to the cloud without worrying about breaking the services you’ve already built.
The webMethods topic group on the IBM TechXchange community is a great place to learn and share ideas, benchmarks, best practices and lessons learned with other webMethods users.