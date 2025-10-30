iPaaS agents

An entire portfolio of enterprise-ready agents for both integration specialists and business technologists​

Stylized image of a process running through stacks

Faster delivery, smoother operations

Flat-style AI chatbot illustration
Rapid integration agents

Turn natural language into enterprise-grade integrations. Whether automating the API management lifecycle, onboarding B2B partners or orchestrating file transfers, agents generate flows, mappings and error handling in minutes instead of days.
Flat-style customer care illustration
Intelligent quality agents

Ensure resilience and uptime with autonomous monitoring. Error diagnostics and self-healing capabilities classify issues, prioritize the most critical and propose or apply fixes automatically—keeping operations running smoothly.
Flat-style use cases illustration
Documentation agents

Accelerate the ability to apply the right tools to real use cases across individual and cross-product scenarios with summarized and to-the-point responses from product documentation.

 Innovations in IBM webMethods® Hybrid Integration
webMethods hybrid control plane 3d model
Many promise AI assistance. IBM delivers enterprise-grade automation.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration uniquely combines:
 

IBM enables you to move beyond AI pilots and accelerate your journey to a trusted, scalable agentic enterprise.
