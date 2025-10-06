Powering the agentic enterprise: New innovations in IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

Enterprises today are under pressure to accelerate innovation while also showing tangible returns on AI investments. Yet many organizations struggle to integrate diverse systems, APIs, and data flows at the speed business demands.
With the latest enhancements to IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, IBM is helping clients overcome these challenges. The developments span 3 critical areas:
Together, these innovations are designed to help enterprises prepare for the opportunities of AI transformation while also strengthening the reliability of today’s hybrid operations.
Traditional integration has often required deep technical expertise, creating bottlenecks when demand outpaces available resources. IBM’s newly enhanced iPaaS agents are designed to remove that friction by assisting teams throughout the entire integration lifecycle. With an eye toward the proliferation of models and agents, IBM seeks to bring those capabilities into the iPaaS foundation as well. This will enable clients to manage how AI agents and LLMs access contextual data sources, without adding additional infrastructure. For example, using the API agent or API Developer Studio, it is easier than ever to expose your APIs as MCP tools that agents can call into.
Clients can describe goals in plain language, and an agent interprets intent, generates a proposed integration flow, and provides options for approval. What once took hours or days can now be completed in minutes, helping business and IT teams deliver new digital services faster.
Beyond accelerating build time, the agents extend into operations. By classifying errors, surfacing the most critical issues and suggesting resolutions, these capabilities help teams reduce downtime and troubleshoot more effectively. Agents can even apply self-healing for recurring errors, minimizing repetitive work.
The result: integration specialists, developers and business technologists can focus less on repetitive, manual tasks and more on creating value. For organizations, this means faster time-to-value and greater operational resilience.
Enterprises often find themselves rebuilding the same integrations because assets are scattered across platforms and difficult to govern. This duplication slows delivery, increases costs, and raises compliance risks.
The new Unified Asset Catalog addresses this by consolidating assets across IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration into a single governed metadata layer. Integration specialists and architects can easily search, analyze dependencies, and request access, while AI agents use the same data to provide contextual recommendations in real time.
Customer benefits include:
By making AI agents first-class consumers of the catalog, IBM helps organizations move from proof-of-concept to production with greater trust and governance—unlocking speed without sacrificing control.
While AI-driven features prepare enterprises for the future, IBM also recognizes the importance of helping clients maximize the value of their current technology stack. IBM MQ, a cornerstone for mission-critical workloads, can sometimes be difficult for integration teams to monitor directly.
The new MQ Observability feature changes that. By surfacing telemetry from MQ alongside other integration assets, integration teams gain real-time insights into queue health, latency and throughput—without relying solely on MQ specialists or separate consoles.
The customer impact is clear:
This means organizations can respond faster to potential disruptions while freeing skilled MQ administrators to focus on higher-value activities.
The pace of change in today’s technology landscape is relentless, and organizations need a trusted foundation to harness AI while protecting their existing investments. With these enhancements to IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, IBM is helping clients balance both imperatives: preparing for the opportunities of agentic AI while ensuring reliability and ROI from current systems.
Enabling agentic AI is a core focus of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, including building AI gateways, accelerating MCP lifecycle management, and leveraging IBM technologies such as watsonx. Dig deeper into some of those latest advancements here.
By focusing on productivity, governance and visibility, IBM aims to provide enterprises with the tools to accelerate innovation, reduce risk and deliver business value with greater confidence.