AI agents vs. AI assistants

Imagine you are a movie star or star footballer. You probably have an agent and an assistant. Your assistant does tasks for you, based on your requests. They might make dinner reservations, pick up the dry cleaning, organize fan mail and help maintain your calendar.
Your agent is different. They are using their expertise day and night to maximize your opportunities and income. They can act off of your prompts—maybe a product you’d love to endorse—but they don’t need prompts to continue to do their job. In fact, your Hollywood agent probably supports you in ways you wouldn’t even know to ask.
The difference between an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and an AI agent is similar. AI assistants are reactive, performing tasks at your request. Think chatbots. AI agents are proactive, working autonomously to achieve a specific goal by any means at their disposal.
Together, assistants and agents elevate great performers, making them or keeping them stars. In much the same way, AI assistants and AI agents can make individual workers and businesses better by performing simple and complex tasks.
An AI assistant is an intelligent application that understands natural language commands and uses a conversational AI interface to complete tasks for a user.
AI assistants have limitations. They cannot take action without defined prompts, though they can use tools in a limited way when equipped and trained to do so. For example, an assistant can use a spreadsheet to make a table comparing "x vs. y."
Assistants can be tailored to a specific user’s needs; however, AI assistants do not necessarily have persistent memory. The AI models that power assistants don't inherently learn from prior interactions. The AI model isn't improving itself over time; it only improves when the maker of the AI model releases a new version of it.
The AI assistants that use these updated models can put prior conversations in their context window. Doing so enables the assistant to remember what was said before—either entire conversations or selected parts called "memory"—to help improve future responses.
The first AI assistants relied mostly on rule-based instructions, preprogrammed responses and predefined tasks. Today, AI assistants are almost entirely machine learning (ML) or foundation model based.
AI assistants are built by some sort of foundation model (for example, IBM® Granite™, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks. They enable assistants to understand queries submitted by humans and offer relevant information, suggestions or next step actions, which help organizations simplify access to information, automate repetitive tasks and streamline complicated workflows.
Key features of AI assistants include:
AI assistants are best at performing manual tasks, fetching specific information, performing specific analysis and drafting content. Typically, these roles fit into the buckets of "assistant", "strategist" or "creator."
For any of these roles, AI assistants rely on humans for logic and prompts around how to complete tasks. Common AI assistant use cases include:
AI chatbots are commonly used assistants that can converse and respond to customer support questions immediately or reroute customers to a human agent. Chatbots are also used for customer service interactions across a customer journey.
AI assistants can also summarize past customer interactions and identify recurring themes or frequently asked questions in customer inquiries. They can assess a large volume of texts to identify whether customers have a negative or positive impression of the company and its products.
As a strategic assistant, AI assistants can help humans pressure-test products and role-play customer interactions. Artificial intelligence can generate test cases for products and features by mining real user stories. It can cover more scenarios than manual testing and cover more critical and high priority cases. AI can also take on customer personas to help train sales or customer service employees.
AI assistants are increasingly important for more productive digital labor uses. Human resources (HR) process automation is a key example. AI assistants can help HR personnel draft job descriptions, sort and organize candidate resumes and write introductory emails to qualified applicants.
For a contract manager, an AI assistant can help organizations manage vendors and track contracts, invoices and receipts. AI assistants can summarize findings from documents and industry reports, including contracts, insurance claims, service support write-ups, financial reports and medical abstracts.
As a creator, AI assistants can help write code based on text prompts describing what the code should do. It can increase developer productivity and enable developers of all skill levels to contribute to coding.
AI assistants might suggest code improvements based on best practice guidelines in computer science. Often, human oversight is needed to make sure that AI-generated code is secure.
AI assistants are sometimes called virtual assistants because many people recognize this particular use of AI assistants. Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa are examples of early virtual assistants (link resides outside ibm.com) that are accessed through a messaging platform.1 They are able to perform preset tasks to common user questions, such as retrieving information about the weather or setting a timer. Generative AI (gen AI), similar to ChatGPT, might make these assistants more powerful. An example is Apple’s decision to integrate ChatGPT into Siri.
To quote Elvis Presley, “A little less conversation, a little more action, please.” Enter AI agents.
An AI agent refers to a system or program that can autonomously complete tasks on behalf of users or another system by designing its own workflow and by using available tools.
Whereas AI assistants need users to give them prompts for every action, after an initial kickoff prompt, AI agents don’t require prompts to continue work. They can strategize. They can evaluate an assigned goal or prompt, break tasks into subtasks and develop their own workflows to achieve the specific goal.
Key features of AI agents:
Multicomponent autonomy: After an initial prompt, AI agents don’t require more prompts to continue their work. A key difference between assistants and agents is that AI agents can use external data sets and tools to reason, decide and problem-solve. Even though assistants can access external apps via integrations, they will likely offer it as a suggested step that the user will still need to act on. One way to think about AI agents is that their design framework gives them the agency to break out of the chat modality. This chain of thought is an important capability for AI agents. This is where the agent can reason with itself and be proactive, allowing for greater decision-making and learning. Newer models (link resides outside ibm.com) are improving reasoning capabilities to support this.2
Decision-making and action: The ability to call on tools by itself does not make an LLM an agent. AI agents can also act autonomously and decide which tool to apply. Grounded in foundation models, AI agents go beyond chat to accomplish tasks on their own, based on a specific goal, and go beyond the foundation model for additional information and capabilities. When given a goal, AI agents can analyze the problem and break it up into subtasks. It can plan on its own without being explicitly told what to do next. That means, it’s able to take on more dynamic and ambiguous problems. To complete tasks, AI agents can use external tools or take control of user interfaces when necessary, in the same way human agents can do. An example of this is computer use, released for Anthropic’s Claude (link resides outside ibm.com).3 The LLM can click, type and operate a computer to complete a task.
Persistent memory and continuous improvement: Compared to AI assistants, AI agents have a greater capacity to learn. AI agents store previous actions, conversations and experiences and learn from them. Agents have a persistent memory or state, that enables them to improve future responses by learning from the past. And because they can be plugged into an ecosystem of external applications and tools, instead of relying only on their model's training data, AI agents can act on the most current information. They can use other AI agents or a human in the loop for feedback and adapt behaviors based on outcomes.
Team play: AI agents are typically good at tasks within their scope. For example, one type of AI agent might be good at fact-checking, and another might be good at research. AI agents can be paired up with other AI agents or AI assistants to solve tasks together. Individual AI agents are good at specific tasks, and they can also form teams to take on complex tasks together. Today, IBM supports agents written in LangChain, with LlamaIndex coming soon. Instead of being developer-heavy, IBM’s framework enables users to compose and edit AI agents in a low-code or no-code environment.
Because AI agents are better at strategy, performing autonomously and learning, they fit well into roles with more high-level reasoning and support. These roles include the "researcher", "editor" and "planner."
As a researcher, AI agents can retrieve external information from websites or databases and provide summaries, insights or fact-checking. For editorial support, agents can generate different kinds of content in different formats. As the planner, AI agents decide which actions will help it fulfill a given goal. It uses internal instructions and feedback about the current conditions in the external world to inform it on how to proceed and the best ways to carry out its actions.
Common use cases for AI agents include:
AI agents can use gen AI capabilities to help create marketing copy and content for different platforms. These agents can then suggest the channels for distribution or create personalizations based on new customer data.
AI agents can convert plain text, such as conversations in chat or content pulled from websites, into formatted documents, such as Word documents or PowerPoints. They can use applications such as Adobe Firefly to generate images from text prompts to provide users with quick visual assets that they can add to articles or presentations.
In finance, AI agents are used for algorithmic trading (link resides outside ibm.com).4 They can perform data analysis on historic trends and current news, then use that to extract factors that can predict how the market will behave. The agent can then run trades based on insights derived from its analysis.
This is one case where the value of the AI agent does exceed the decision-making of humans alone. The agent does what humans cannot, assessing "all" the available information and taking an optimized, intelligent action in a split-second.
As they can be integrated with other software and systems, AI agents are effective partners in network monitoring. AI agents are used to provide continuous monitoring and threat detection, helping ensure optimal performance and detecting problems in real time.
When integrated with the network infrastructure, AI agents can use machine learning algorithms to establish baselines, identify deviations from the baseline and trigger alerts to IT teams. These agents can even support the IT team in resolving issues by automating routine tasks and increasing overall team response time. And because AI agents can learn over time, they grow increasingly effective in their monitoring and detection capabilities.
A type of AI agent called a "simple reflex agent" can perform recurring actions based on a preset rule. These AI agents can switch lights on or off or automatically adjust thermostats based on dynamic factors such as indoor temperature and the time of sunset.
Self-driving cars and other vehicles with built-in AI technology can use AI agents in their navigation systems (link resides outside ibm.com).5 As a high-level researcher, AI agents can analyze vehicle health, real-time traffic, weather conditions, road closures and fuel efficiency. Then, as a planner, the agent can take everything it has learned and decide on the best route.
Generative AI and AI tools have the potential to optimize workflows, speed up routine tasks, improve productivity and assist humans with problem-solving. Both AI agents and AI assistants can improve user experience.
AI assistants offer users interactive support, versatility to handle a wide range of tasks and queries, and the ability to learn or adapt based on feedback and conversation history.
AI agents offer autonomous operations, specialized focus and scalability. Agents can perform multiple tasks simultaneously and independently of their human users.
Effective collaboration between AI agents and AI assistants is full of potential. The key to working together lies in their complementary strengths: agents' ability to perform specific or complex tasks autonomously, and assistants' capability to understand and interact with users naturally. This combination can create more powerful and intuitive AI solutions than either type might provide alone.
Agents and assistants can enhance each other’s capabilities and improve overall task management. For example, agents can interpret user needs and assign specific tasks to assistants. Assistants can take the data and updates from agents to create intuitive outputs.
Both AI agents and AI assistants use machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to interact with users and interpret data. Advancements in AI models, algorithms and NLP can enhance the performance of these AI systems.
As these AI models grow their knowledge base, greater integrations are possible. They might be able to handle more sophisticated handoffs between conversational and autonomous components. In turn, this would provide higher-quality responses in less time.
There are risks and limitations with AI-powered technologies to consider. LLMs are brittle, meaning they are susceptible to even the smallest prompt changes that cause invalid structures, an incorrect payload or hallucinations. This means that AI agents and AI assistants might fail if, for example, the underlying foundation model hallucinates or breaks.
For AI agents especially, it is early days. If they have trouble creating comprehensive plans or fail at reflecting on their findings, AI agents get stuck in infinite feedback loops. And because AI agents consider external environments and tools, they must deal with the changes to those tools. Over time, those changes might cause the agent set up to break. AI assistants, on the other hand, can be reliably used in most cases, as they do not use external tools.
For harder tasks, AI agents require a great deal of training and they might still take a long time to complete them. Also, they can often be computationally expensive.
Today’s foundation models are not quite intelligent enough to reliably act as agents but advances in model reasoning will improve the situation. Therefore, we are still in the early days of understanding and seeing what AI agents can do. This AI future might see expanded self-guided applications of AI technology. But at this stage of development, human intervention is often still necessary to offer guidance or redirection.
