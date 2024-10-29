AI agents vs. AI assistants

Imagine you are a movie star or star footballer. You probably have an agent and an assistant. Your assistant does tasks for you, based on your requests. They might make dinner reservations, pick up the dry cleaning, organize fan mail and help maintain your calendar.

Your agent is different. They are using their expertise day and night to maximize your opportunities and income. They can act off of your prompts—maybe a product you’d love to endorse—but they don’t need prompts to continue to do their job. In fact, your Hollywood agent probably supports you in ways you wouldn’t even know to ask.

The difference between an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and an AI agent is similar. AI assistants are reactive, performing tasks at your request. Think chatbots. AI agents are proactive, working autonomously to achieve a specific goal by any means at their disposal.

Together, assistants and agents elevate great performers, making them or keeping them stars. In much the same way, AI assistants and AI agents can make individual workers and businesses better by performing simple and complex tasks.