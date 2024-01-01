Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx Orchestrate AI agents for human resources (HR)
Deploy an AI agent quickly to free employees and HR professionals from time-consuming, repetitive tasks
Reshaping HR with AI-powered agents

In today’s business world, valuable time is lost on repetitive HR tasks. From sifting through lengthy policy documents to toggling between unfamiliar apps and navigating complex processes, activities such as employee support, talent acquisition, onboarding and performance reviews consume significant time. This diverts focus from strategic priorities and hinders productivity.

IBM HR agents tap into an extensive catalog of prebuilt conversational AI automations, also known as “skill-flows.” They handle complex and impactful HR tasks while adhering to compliance requirements and company policies. HR leaders can now deploy them faster than ever, enabling self-service through a trusted, natural language chat experience.
Use cases for your AI-powered HR agents
Employee support Enhance employee satisfaction by simplifying access to information and automating HR workflows. Powered by AI-driven technology, watsonx HR agents can easily respond to FAQs, manage time off, employee transfers, payroll, benefits such as healthcare and retirement plans, career growth opportunities and more. With a seamless HR support system, both managers and employees can focus on more important projects, leading to increased productivity and an improved overall employee experience.
Talent acquisition Streamline the candidate journey and give HR managers the freedom to focus on strategic decision-making, accelerating hiring and strengthening the talent pipeline. HR agents can create job requisitions, filter through large applicant pools, identify top talent, schedule interviews, summarize transcripts, generate and send email rejection letters and create offer packages. With artificial intelligence (AI) at their fingertips, talent acquisition teams can make more informed hiring decisions, reduce time-to-hire and enhance the overall candidate experience.
Employee onboarding Streamline onboarding and boost employee engagement with HR agents, delivering personalized support from day one. These agents provide real-time answers to common employee queries, offer tailored guidance, and support essential procedures and advanced tasks, such as preemployment checks, learning recommendations, onboarding profile creation and IT request submission. AI agents reduce confusion, helping new hires settle in quickly and improving retention rates.
Today, the CSAT score for the HR team is in the +80s, a huge leap from the worker dissatisfaction it grappled with before. AskHR has now evolved to handle 94% of employee queries and resolve around 10.1 million interactions per year for the HR department. This has led to over USD 5 million in cost reductions yearly and 50,000 hours saved per year for managers. Nickle LaMoreaux IBM CHRO
How HR agents work
What are skills?

A skill is either one simple action (adding a row to an Excel table) or a collection of actions that together accomplish a task. The complexity of a skill can range dramatically. You can create a skill that finds candidates on LinkedIn, collects a list of all candidates, and emails them about the opportunity. You can create another skill that sends out calendar invites for interviews to that list.
What are skill flows?

With skill flows, you can take it a step further and combine multiple skills into a seamless process to automate the entire pipeline of obtaining candidates on LinkedIn. Or automate the entire onboarding journey—from collecting paperwork to setting up accounts—without lifting a finger. Skill flows act as templates and connect tasks in a smooth sequence, saving time and helping ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
Integrations HR agents tap into a broad set of tools and HR systems that you use every day, helping ensure support across the full employee lifecycle, from recruiting and onboarding to performance management and payroll.          
Take the next step

IBM has infused nearly a decade of HR-focused AI and automation experience into HR agents. Are you ready to transform your HR experience?

 

