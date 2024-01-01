In today’s business world, valuable time is lost on repetitive HR tasks. From sifting through lengthy policy documents to toggling between unfamiliar apps and navigating complex processes, activities such as employee support, talent acquisition, onboarding and performance reviews consume significant time. This diverts focus from strategic priorities and hinders productivity.

IBM HR agents tap into an extensive catalog of prebuilt conversational AI automations, also known as “skill-flows.” They handle complex and impactful HR tasks while adhering to compliance requirements and company policies. HR leaders can now deploy them faster than ever, enabling self-service through a trusted, natural language chat experience.