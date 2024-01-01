In today’s business world, valuable time is lost on repetitive HR tasks. From sifting through lengthy policy documents to toggling between unfamiliar apps and navigating complex processes, activities such as employee support, talent acquisition, onboarding and performance reviews consume significant time. This diverts focus from strategic priorities and hinders productivity.
IBM HR agents tap into an extensive catalog of prebuilt conversational AI automations, also known as “skill-flows.” They handle complex and impactful HR tasks while adhering to compliance requirements and company policies. HR leaders can now deploy them faster than ever, enabling self-service through a trusted, natural language chat experience.
A skill is either one simple action (adding a row to an Excel table) or a collection of actions that together accomplish a task. The complexity of a skill can range dramatically. You can create a skill that finds candidates on LinkedIn, collects a list of all candidates, and emails them about the opportunity. You can create another skill that sends out calendar invites for interviews to that list.
With skill flows, you can take it a step further and combine multiple skills into a seamless process to automate the entire pipeline of obtaining candidates on LinkedIn. Or automate the entire onboarding journey—from collecting paperwork to setting up accounts—without lifting a finger. Skill flows act as templates and connect tasks in a smooth sequence, saving time and helping ensure nothing falls through the cracks.