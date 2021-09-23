What is NLP (natural language processing)? 

NLP enables computers and digital devices to recognize, understand and generate text and speech by combining computational linguistics—the rule-based modeling of human language—together with statistical modeling, machine learning and deep learning.

NLP research has helped enable the era of generative AI, from the communication skills of large language models (LLMs) to the ability of image generation models to understand requests. NLP is already part of everyday life for many, powering search engines, prompting chatbots for customer service with spoken commands, voice-operated GPS systems and question-answering digital assistants on smartphones such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana.

NLP also plays a growing role in enterprise solutions that help streamline and automate business operations, increase employee productivity and simplify business processes.