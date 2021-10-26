What Is Document Processing?

To successfully accomplish this requires thoughtful planning and the right document-processing solution.

Document processing converts manual forms and analog data into a digital format so that these documents can be integrated into day-to-day business processes. By using a document-processing system to extract data, a company can digitally replicate the document’s original structure, layout, text and images.

Document processing is ideal for converting documents with identical formats. If the formats are unrecognizable or inconsistent, the process may need to redirect to human operators to complete the conversion.

In the following video, Jamil Spain gives a breakdown of document processing: