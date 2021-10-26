What Is Document Processing?

To successfully accomplish this requires thoughtful planning and the right document-processing solution.
Document processing converts manual forms and analog data into a digital format so that these documents can be integrated into day-to-day business processes. By using a document-processing system to extract data, a company can digitally replicate the document’s original structure, layout, text and images.
Document processing is ideal for converting documents with identical formats. If the formats are unrecognizable or inconsistent, the process may need to redirect to human operators to complete the conversion.
In the following video, Jamil Spain gives a breakdown of document processing:
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have enabled companies to automate document processing even further. Intelligent document processing (IDP) uses AI-powered automation and machine learning to classify documents, extract information and validate data. It further automates and speeds up document processing through automation and structuring unstructured data.
IDP may also incorporate robotic process automation (RPA) and natural language processing (NLP) tools to make the transition from analog to digital faster and less error-prone. RPA, in particular, can automate hands-on, point-and-click operations so there is less required human interaction with the process.
Document processing can be done using computer vision algorithms, neural networks or even manual labor. Typically, the process of digitizing analog data into digital data follows these steps:
If you’re using intelligent document processing, it enhances traditional document processing by doing the following:
Whether your organization is digitizing healthcare records or looking to streamline invoice processing, it helps to do some prep work and follow best practices to avoid costly, time-consuming problems once you begin. This includes the following:
Traditional document processing does come with some challenges that should be considered before a digital transformation project begins to avoid delays:
These are a few of the most common situations in which you could use document processing:
IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, IBM’s leading offering for document processing, takes your automation a step further by infusing artificial intelligence (AI). Its features are designed to improve both your internal processes and your customers’ experiences.