Imagine being able to automate a decision as high stakes as allocating organ donations — and being confident the outcome would be reliable and error-free.

Most business decisioning isn’t life or death, but it can be just as complex. A business process as seemingly simple as responding to a help-desk ticket entails correctly making numerous decisions along the way: Can a chatbot handle this ticket, or does it require human intervention? If an employee needs to intervene, what process should they follow? How can they appropriately resolve the request in a way that benefits both the business and the customer?

For any business process to be intelligently automated, each of these little decisions must first be automated dependably. The various factors influencing these decisions — from industry regulations to market conditions and individual customer preferences — must all be accounted for.

Business rules management systems (BRMSs) allow for this level of decision automation. These software systems give enterprises the ability to define, deploy and manage business rules and decision logic so that applications can make smart decisions consistently, quickly and with minimal human intervention. BRMSs turn the rules that govern business decisions into enterprise-wide assets that can be leveraged in workflows across the organization.