Imagine being able to automate a decision as high stakes as allocating organ donations — and being confident the outcome would be reliable and error-free.
Most business decisioning isn’t life or death, but it can be just as complex. A business process as seemingly simple as responding to a help-desk ticket entails correctly making numerous decisions along the way: Can a chatbot handle this ticket, or does it require human intervention? If an employee needs to intervene, what process should they follow? How can they appropriately resolve the request in a way that benefits both the business and the customer?
For any business process to be intelligently automated, each of these little decisions must first be automated dependably. The various factors influencing these decisions — from industry regulations to market conditions and individual customer preferences — must all be accounted for.
Business rules management systems (BRMSs) allow for this level of decision automation. These software systems give enterprises the ability to define, deploy and manage business rules and decision logic so that applications can make smart decisions consistently, quickly and with minimal human intervention. BRMSs turn the rules that govern business decisions into enterprise-wide assets that can be leveraged in workflows across the organization.
Every business process, from fulfilling customer orders to developing new software, comprises a series of decisions. Business rules are the logical guidelines that ensure those business decisions lead to the right outcomes. Business rules dictate what business activity should occur under which circumstances.
A formal business rule is composed of two fundamental elements:
Consider the example of a customer asking to return a product. The business rules determining how the return will be processed might look like this:
Scenario 1:
Scenario 2:
Defining formal business rules allows companies to automate business decisions by creating a coherent system of decision logic that can be applied across business processes. Formally defined business rules tell automated workflows what to do in any given situation (e.g., when to start a process, when to stop a process and when to take certain actions within the process).
Formalizing business rules isn’t always easy. Even simple situations, like a customer return, require multiple business rules to account for the various factors that can influence the final outcome. The complexity of decision logic only increases in highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance. The decisions that go into processing a customer’s loan application, for example, are subject not only to the business’s criteria but also to a host of regulatory requirements to prevent discrimination, fraud and other illegal outcomes.
A business rules management system (BRMS) provides business users with the technology tools necessary to codify business rules in a repeatable, reliable, and automatable manner.
Business rules management — not to be confused with business process management (BPM) — refers to the process and practice of formally defining business rules, implementing them, managing them and automating their deployment. A business rules management system (BRMS) is the technology platform through which this process is carried out. A BRMS offers tools to facilitate the entire business rules lifecycle, from defining and storing rules as formal business logic to auditing existing rules and managing the overarching decision logic that guides automation across the entire enterprise technology ecosystem.
The primary advantage of a BRMS for automation efforts is that rules don’t have to be separately coded into each business application. Instead, a BRMS allows the enterprise to maintain a single source of business rules — either on-premises or in the cloud. Other applications in the technology ecosystem can simply draw their rules from the BRMS. This makes business rules truly scalable — they only have to be created once, and any department or workflow can use them.
A BRMS typically consists of three distinct but interconnected components:
For business rules to be readable by automated applications, they must be expressed in terms of conditional programming language. Think of the formal logic qualifiers used in coding projects: “IF-THEN”, “IF-ELSE”, “ONLY IF”, “WHEN”, etc.
A BRMS contains a low-code or no-code development environment so that non-technical business people can author business rules in this conditional language. Consider again the customer refund request outlined above. The conditional expression of the rule governing that process might look something like this:
IF it has been less than 30 days since the customer ordered a product, THEN refund the product. ELSE, offer store credit.
Business rules can also be expressed as decision tables, which are useful when crafting rules in which more than one condition influences the proper action. For example, if item pricing also influences the return procedure, a business user might prepare a decision table that looks like this:
Many BRMSs also include the ability to simulate rules so that team members can test rules to see how they might affect decision outcomes. For example, if adding a new rule to a loan approval process requiring a credit score of 700 or above, a team member could see how that rule would change the approval rate before actually implementing it.
After rules are defined, they are placed in the BRMS’s central repository. Here, rules can be reviewed, edited, shared across the entire enterprise and accessed by different applications.
The rules engine is the software component that allows other applications across the enterprise ecosystem to access the rules repository and execute those rules in a runtime environment. The application sends a request — including all the relevant data the rules engine needs to make a decision — to the BRMS. The rules engine then checks the request against the relevant rules and returns a decision. Finally, this decision triggers the application to take some specific action.
Consider the example of a SaaS company that provides three different tiers of subscriptions to its platform: one for small businesses, one for medium-sized businesses and one for large enterprises. When new leads come in through the company’s website, the company wants to automatically funnel those leads to the appropriate sales team, based on the size of the lead’s organization. The company could create a decision service to govern this process in a BRMS like so:
With a BRMS, rules are stored in a central repository separate from application codes. The repository creates a single source of truth for business rules that can be accessed by all applications across the enterprise. As a result, business rules are scalable, and business decisions are kept up to date, consistent and reliable at all times.
BRMSs can be used to automate most, if not all, business decisions across a variety of industries and departments. A few common examples of BRMS use cases include the following:
Intelligently automating business processes of any kind requires first defining a set of clear business rules to govern automated decision-making. A powerful BRMS like the IBM Operational Decision Manager (ODM) gives enterprises the tools they need to develop, store, manage and implement business rules across the entire technology ecosystem.
IBM ODM is a comprehensive decision management solution that enables enterprises to discover, capture, analyze, automate and govern business rules with precision in today’s complex computing environments. The solution can authorize a loan, decide on promotional offers or detect a cross-sell opportunity with high precision and customization. With IBM ODM, teams can add or update new rules at any time using no-code tools, and they can simulate rules prior to deployment to ensure maximum efficiency.
Get the IBM Operational Decision Manager as part of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. Built for any hybrid cloud, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes the broadest set of AI- and machine-learning-powered automation capabilities in the market, including content services, document processing, decision management, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and process mining. With actionable AI-generated recommendations, built-in analytics to measure impact and business-friendly tooling to speed innovation, our software has helped clients reduce process completion times by 90%, decrease customer wait times by half, reduce risk and save thousands of work hours that were then reallocated to higher-value work.