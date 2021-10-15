What is a chatbot?

The next generation of chatbots with generative AI capabilities will offer even more enhanced functionality with their understanding of common language and complex queries, their ability to adapt to a user’s style of conversation and use of empathy when answering users’ questions. Business leaders can clearly see this future: 85% of execs say generative AI will be interacting directly with customers in the next two years, as reported in The CEO’s guide to generative AI study, from IBV. An enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solution can empower companies to automate self-service and accelerate the development of exceptional user experiences.

FAQ chatbots no longer need to be pre-programmed with answers to set questions: It’s easier and faster to use generative AI in combination with an organization’s’ knowledge base to automatically generate answers in response to the wider range of questions.

While conversational AI chatbots can digest a users’ questions or comments and generate a human-like response, generative AI chatbots can take this a step further by generating new content as the output. This new content can include high-quality text, images and sound based on the LLMs they are trained on. Chatbot interfaces with generative AI can recognize, summarize, translate, predict and create content in response to a user’s query without the need for human interaction.

Enterprise-grade, self-learning generative AI chatbots built on a conversational AI platform are continually and automatically improving. They employ algorithms that automatically learn from past interactions how best to answer questions and improve conversation flow routing.