Generative AI refers to deep-learning models that can generate text, images, audio, code, and other content based on the data they were trained on.

watsonx is a portfolio of AI products, that infuses business operations with intelligence and enables AI builders to train, validate, tune, and deploy generative AI that leverages data wherever it resides, with responsibility and transparency.

You can also reap the benefits of generative AI and foundation models by using IBM’s AI-enhanced products, like watsonx Assistan that empowers even nontechnical employees to builds robust virtual agents, that deliver exceptional digital experiences.