BM watsonx Assistant is a product within the watsonx portfolio of AI solutions that empowers teams to build trustworthy chat and voice assistants, automate customer self-service by streamlining processes, and drive enterprise productivity with exceptional user experiences.
Build with watsonx Assistant using:
-Our no-code/low-code user interface designed for business needs
-Market leading IBM Granite Large Language Models (LLMs) available out-of-the-box
-Customized Large Language Models or models of your choice using watsonx.ai
Capitalize on the advantages of IBM’s innovative conversational AI solution.
Assistant partners with IBM Research to deliver innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP) and understanding, conversational AI, generative AI, and automation, infusing these innovations directly into Assistant. Our AI agents are designed for information security, chatbot security, and customer data protection in chatbots to meet the high standards of enterprise customers seamlessly providing the multiple benefits of conversational ai work.
Assistant leverages IBM foundation models trained on massive datasets with full data tracing, designed to answer complex queries with appropriate responses grounded in company-specific information. Enhance scalability by bringing your own LLMs to customize your virtual assistant with generative ai capabilities specific to your use cases.
watsonx chatbots gracefully handle messy customer interactions regardless of vague user inputs, unclear requests, topic changes, misspellings, complex queries, or other communication challenges. The powerful AI engine knows when to answer confidently, when to offer transactional support, or when to connect to a human agent for enhanced customer satisfaction.
Generative AI refers to deep-learning models that can generate text, images, audio, code, and other content based on the data they were trained on.
watsonx is a portfolio of AI products, that infuses business operations with intelligence and enables AI builders to train, validate, tune, and deploy generative AI that leverages data wherever it resides, with responsibility and transparency.
You can also reap the benefits of generative AI and foundation models by using IBM’s AI-enhanced products, like watsonx Assistan that empowers even nontechnical employees to builds robust virtual agents, that deliver exceptional digital experiences.
Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) refers to technologies like chatbots or voice assistants, which users can talk to. They use large volumes of data, deep learning, machine learning, and natural language processing to imitate human conversations, answer questions in real-time and optimize interactions with end users by supporting them to find information or accomplish complex tasks, without the need to speak with a human agent.
Customer Service
Customer service has leapfrogged other functions to become CEOs’ #1 generative AI priority (IBV). Customers expect personalized answers, fast and without hassle, and demand companies to accelerate the adoption of new technology. Generative AI customer service chatbots are not only useful, they are essential to manage the standard customer interactions. Explore customer service chatbots.
HR
Generative AI opens the door to reinventing the employee experience (IBV). Virtual agents can offload routine questions from employees and automate laborious manual tasks, allowing HR specialists to step back from day-to-day processing to focus on what really matters—growing talent. Explore HR chatbots.
Marketing & Sales
Conversational AI chatbots are often used by companies to provide 24/7 assistance to buyers and guide them through complex omnichannel journeys. By leveraging powerful analytics, brands can drive more compelling conversations and provide a personalized shopping experience that converts passive visitors into engaged prospects. Explore marketing chatbots.
AI assistants need to seamlessly call out to and pull information from the ever-growing world of web apps. An API (application programming interface) is a software intermediary that enables two applications to communicate with each other by opening up their data and functionality. App developers use an API’s interface to communicate with other products and services to return information requested by the end user. watsonx Assistant enables easy connection to third-party APIs for streamlined workflows and effortless integration with channels, CRM systems, databases, search tools, contact center as a service platforms, customer support tools and more. Explore watsonx Assistant integrations.
Yes, with watsonx Assistant you can deliver omnichannel customer experiences. Virtual agents can be deployed across multiple channels and apps to amplify customer engagement. We offer built-in integrations and extensions for web chat, phone, SMS, mobile apps, social media messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Intercom, Amazon Alexa and others. Explore watsonx Assistant integrations.
Yes, by leveraging integrations with search tools like Watson Discovery, Coveo, Google Custom Search, Magnolia and others, you can enable virtual agents to search through your company’s existing documents, websites, and enterprise applications (including Salesforce, SharePoint, Box, IBM Cloud Object storage, etc) to provide accurate answers to customer inquiries. Explore watsonx Assistant search integrations.
Yes, our templates catalog now includes industry categories (healthcare and financial services), extension starter kits, and more. You can leverage these and our low-code/no-code conversational interface to build chatbot skills faster and accelerate the deployment of conversational AI chatbots.
Today, chatbots can consistently manage customer interactions 24x7 while continuously improving the quality of the responses and keeping costs down. Chatbots automate workflows and free up employees from repetitive tasks. A chatbot can also eliminate long wait times for phone-based customer support, or even longer wait times for email, chat and web-based support, because they are available immediately to any number of users at once. That’s a great user experience—and satisfied customers are more likely to exhibit brand loyalty. Explore customer service chatbots.
